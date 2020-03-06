Dartmouth cancels spring term international programs

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

The cancellation of all spring term international programs will affect approximately 100 students. Source: Staff Photo

The College has suspended all structured spring term international programs in response to the continuing global spread of coronavirus, College provost Joseph Helble announced in an email to campus Friday afternoon.

The cancellation includes language study-abroad programs, foreign study programs, exchange programs, Dartmouth-supported leave-term internships and fellowships, Dartmouth-supported graduate and postgraduate fellowships and Geisel School of Medicine global health electives.

According to College spokesperson Diana Lawrence, approximately 100 students enrolled in courses abroad for credit will be affected by the cancellation.

Meanwhile, officials from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center stated in a video broadcast on Friday that they have identified no new cases of coronavirus after two DHMC employees tested positive for the virus earlier this week. Lawrence confirmed to The Dartmouth that there were no additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Dartmouth community as of Friday afternoon, including a Tuck School of Business student who had been experiencing flu-like symptoms on Thursday, prompting the school to cancel its last day of classes out of an abundance of caution.

The decision to cancel international programs was made at the recommendation of a high-level task force the College has convened to monitor developments related to the coronavirus, with factors considered such as travel uncertainty, risks to community health and concern for homestay families, Helble stated in the email to campus.

Students affected by the cancellations are eligible to access a $5,000 grant to be used for independent research, internships, alternative study programs or off-campus housing on a case-by-case basis. Additionally, the College will offer online courses for credit for the affected students and will waive the transfer term fee of $2,200 for students who take courses from home or online from other institutions.