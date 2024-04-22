The Look Ahead: Week 5

Tuesday, April 23

At 3 p.m., Dartmouth baseball will host Holy Cross College at Red Rolfe Field. The Big Green lost to Holy Cross 5-7 last year and is currently 11-19, 6-9.

Thursday, April 25

Sailing will compete in the open team race at Nationals Spring Weekend in Cambridge. On April 14, the team placed first and third out of 14 at the Central 4 Fleet Race.

Friday, April 26

Sailing will continue with the second day of the Open Team Race Nationals.

Men’s and women’s track and field will compete at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H. Men’s track placed seventh at the University of Connecticut Northeast Challenge on April 13. Women’s track will look to Claire McDonald, who placed first in the 3000 Steeplechase last weekend at the George Davis Invitational in Lowell, Mass.

Saturday, April 27

Sailing will compete at the Little 3 hosted by Middlebury College.

Men’s and women’s track will continue with the second day of competition in Durham.

Lightweight rowing will compete in the Baggaley Bowl at home. On April 20, the Big Green captured the Durand Cup in Hanover, beating Yale University for the first time since 2012.

Heavyweight rowing will host the Lake Morey Invite in Fairlee, Vt. against Boston University, Georgetown University, Syracuse University and the University of Wisconsin. Dartmouth fell to Yale on April 13 in all boats but the 5V.

Baseball will host Princeton University at home at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. for a double header.

At noon, women’s lacrosse will host the University of Pennsylvania. The team is currently 1-5 in conference play and lost to Princeton 11-17 on April 20.

Softball will play a double header at Penn at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The team defeated Cornell University in three straight games on April 20 and 21.

Women’s tennis will host Harvard University at Boss Tennis Center at 2 p.m. The Big Green will look to Peyton Capuano ’27 and Michela Moore ’27, who won their doubles match 6-1 against Princeton on April 20.

Men’s lacrosse will host Cornell University at home at 4 p.m.