Chukwuka Odigbo ’25 and Jon Pazen ’25 elected student body president and vice president

Following a 24-hour voting period, Dartmouth students elected Chukwuka Odigbo ’25 and Jon Pazen ’25 as student body president and student body vice president, respectively, according to an email sent to campus by the Elections Planning and Advisory Committee this evening. The race was the first contested DSG presidential election since 2021 , according to past reporting by The Dartmouth.

Odigbo and Pazen defeated presidential candidate Matthew Kim ’25 and vice presidential candidate Alejandra Carrasco Alayo ’25, who received 762 and 655 votes, respectively. According to a report from EPAC, Odigbo earned 1,162 votes while Pazen received 1,056.

The president-elect and vice president-elect ran on a platform of expanding the use of non-recording options on transcripts, adding student representation to the College’s Board of Trustees, extending meal swipe availability to every dining location, hiring two new counselors in the counseling center, opening Collis Cafe on weekends and planning termly wellness days, among other priorities, according to a campaign email sent by the pair.

A total of 2,016 ballots were cast in Dartmouth Student Government elections, according to the email. In this year’s presidential election, students cast 1,945 ballots, an increase of approximately 58% from last year’s election and 33% from the 2022 race . In the vice presidential election, students cast 1,732 ballots. Voting occurred electronically from Monday at 5 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 p.m.

In class elections, students elected Eunice Antwi ’25 senior class president and her running-mate Matt Jachim-Gallagher ’25 senior class vice president, with 284 and 263 votes, respectively.

Students also elected class council executives, representatives to the committee on standards and organizational adjudication committee and house senators.

The 2025 class council executives will be Benjamin Casanova Shiel ’25, Maeve Conneely ’25 and Sadie Schier ’25. The 2026 class council executives will be Jack Coleman ’26, Elliott Ecklund ’26, Brooke Kries ’26, Ethan Lieberman ’26 and Elizabeth Volynets ’26. The 2027 class council executives will be Miriam Bowman ’27, Ajayda Griffith ’27, Samuel Korff ’27 and Gemma Stowell ’27.

The COS/OAC representatives have not been determined by the time of publication, according to the EPAC report.

The 2025 general house senators will be Garima Dubey ’25 and Aarushi Jain ’25. The 2026 general house senators will be Farah Daredia ’26 and Sabik Jawad ’26. The 2027 general house senators will be Evan Gerson ’27 and Ikenna Nwafor ’27.

The Allen House senators will be Jacob Garland ’25, Laurel Hamilton ’26 and a to-be-announced write-in candidate from the Class of 2027.

The East Wheelock House senators will be John Wisdom ’26, Sudiptha Paul ’27 and a write-in for the Class of 2025.

The North Park House senators will be Sydney O’Connor ’27 and a write in from the Class of 2026. The North Park senator from the Class of 2025 will be decided via a run-off race on April 24 at 5 p.m.

The School House senators will be JJ Dega ’26 and Erik Peterson ’27. The Class of 2025 house senator will be elected in an April 24 run-off race and decided on the same day.

The South House senators will be Ranvir Deshmukh ’26 and Ian McKenna ’27. The Class of 2025 house senator election is also heading to an April 24 run-off.

The West House Senators will be Edward Bartram ’25, Favion Harvard ’26 and Samay Sahu ’27.

Jon Pazen is a member of The Dartmouth's business staff and is not involved in editorial production.