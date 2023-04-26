Jessica Chiriboga ’24 and Kiara Ortiz ’24 elected student body president and vice president

1,231 ballots were cast in the presidential election, down 15% from last year and 19% from 2021’s election.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Students elected Jessica Chiriboga ’24 and Kiara Ortiz ’24 as student body president and student body vice president, respectively, according to an email sent by the Elections Planning and Advisory Committee this morning. The duo ran unopposed on a platform that emphasized termly wellness days, advanced transit such as shuttles to A-lot, as well as free, functional laundry, according to an email they sent to the student body on Monday. Students were able to vote electronically from Monday at 5 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 p.m.

A low total of 1,231 ballots were cast in the Student Government presidential election, down about 15% from last year’s 1,458, and 19% from the 2021’s 1,531. An even lower total of 1,105 total ballots were cast in the Student Government vice presidential election. In the last two years, the number of ballots cast in the presidential and vice presidential elections were the same, reflecting a change this year.

Chiriboga received 1,173 votes, and Ortiz received 1,056 votes, according to preliminary reports from EPAC.

Students elected Kami Arabian ’24 as senior class president with 204 votes and his running-mate Anthony Fosu ’24 as senior class vice president with 247 votes, according to the EPAC preliminary reports.

Students also elected class council executives, representatives to the committee on standards and organizational adjudication committee (COS/OAC) and house senators.

The 2025 class council executives will be Benjamin Casanova Shiel ’25, Eunice Antwi ’25 and Matt Jachim-Gallagher ’25. The 2026 class council executives will be Brooke Kries ’26 and Jack Coleman ’26. The COS/OAC representatives are still undetermined, according to EPAC reports.

The Allen House senators will be Emma Key ’24, Matthew Kim ’25 and Daniel Cai ’26.

The East Wheelock House senators will be Jonathan Pazen ’25, Jack Wisdom ’26 and a write-in for the Class of 2024.

The North Park House senators will be Ryan Hammond ’24, Chukwuka Odigbo ’25 and Sabik Jawad ’25.

The School House senators will be Alejandra Victoria Carrasco Alayo ’25, JJ Dega ’26 and a write-in for the Class of 2024.

The South House senators will be Aarushi Jain ’25, Ranvir Deshmukh ’26 and a write-in for the Class of 2024.

The West House Senators will be Nico Mácri ’24, Favian Harvard ’26 and a write-in for the Class of 2026.