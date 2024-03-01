The Look Ahead: Week 10

Friday, March 1

Men’s swim and dive will compete in the final day of the Ivy League championship in Cambridge, Mass. with events kicking off at 11 a.m. On Feb. 28, the first day of the championship, the 800 free relay team set the third-fastest record in Dartmouth men’s swim and dive history.

Women’s basketball will travel to The Palestra in Philadelphia to compete against the University of Pennsylvania with tip-off beginning at 5 p.m. Dartmouth will compete in three more away games with a current record of 7-16, 1-10.

Baseball will continue their second series this Friday in Jacksonville, Fla. to play at Harmon Stadium against the University of North Florida. The game will start at 2 p.m. Baseball previously opened their season on Feb. 25 with a 3-11 loss to Sam Houston State University.

Men’s basketball will travel to Yale University to play against the Bulldogs at the John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven starting at 7 p.m. On Feb. 24, the Big Green took a 56-68 loss against Princeton University on Senior Night.

Men’s hockey will look to best Brown University at home in Thompson Arena starting at 7 p.m. Recently, defender CJ Foley ’27 was named ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Week, and the team looks to finish the season with two final games this weekend.

Saturday, March 2

Women’s golf will tee off at the Pine & Ivy in Pinehurst, N.C. The last time Dartmouth competed was on Feb. 12, when they placed fifth at the Columbia Invitational, ahead of Columbia and Princeton.

The men’s and women’s sailing teams will begin their spring season split between two meets. The Big Green will compete at the Thames River Team Race in New London, Conn., as well as the Harvard Women’s Team race in Cambridge, Mass.

Men’s tennis will face off against the New Jersey Institute of Technology at home at the Boss Tennis Center starting at 9 a.m. Although the Big Green put up a tough battle, Dartmouth is looking to avenge their 3-4 loss against William & Mary on Feb. 24.

Men’s lacrosse will travel away to compete at Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y. Play will start at 11 a.m. Although the Big Green came out strong with five points at the half, Dartmouth ultimately lost 6-11 against Lehigh University on Feb. 26.

Women's lacrosse will travel to Schoellkopf Field in Ithaca, N.Y. to take on Cornell University at 3 p.m. On Feb. 27, Dartmouth celebrated a huge 16-7 win over the University of Vermont.

Women’s basketball will compete against Princeton University at the Jadwin Gymnasium at 4 p.m. in Princeton.

Men’s basketball will travel to Providence, R.I., where they will compete against Brown University at the Pizzitola Sports Center, starting at 6 p.m.

Men’s hockey will compete against Yale at Thompson Arena at 7 p.m.

Men’s tennis will face off against Bryant University at the Boss Tennis Center at 4 p.m.

Baseball will continue on day two at North Florida.

Sunday, March 3

Sailing will continue at the Thames River Team Race and Harvard Women’s Team Race and start competition at the McMerrick Cup Team Race in Bristol, R.I.

Baseball will play its third game in the series against North Florida, starting at 11 a.m.

Monday, March 4

Men’s golf will compete in the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Invitational held in Aiken, S.C. to begin their spring season. Dartmouth previously competed in the Savannah Intercollegiate on Feb. 18, where the Big Green took 13th.

Tuesday, March 5

Women’s lacrosse will take Scully-Fahey Field to compete against the University of Massachusetts in Hanover starting at 4 p.m.

Men’s lacrosse will play Stony Brook University in Stony Brook, N.Y. at 7 p.m.

Men’s basketball will play Harvard in Leede Arena starting at 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball will also take on the Crimson at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge with tip-off at 8 p.m.

Men’s golf will continue on the course at the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Invitational.

Wednesday, March 6

The ski team will finish their season at the NCAA Championships held in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Last weekend, on Feb. 25, the Big Green placed second in the EISA Championship. Highlights of the weekend included first-place finishes by Olivia Holm ’24 in the giant slalom, and Ava Thurston ’26 and John Steel Hagenbuch ’25 in the

20k women’s and men’s classic, respectively.

Thursday, March 7

The ski team will continue to compete on day two of the NCAA Championships. Competition will conclude on Sunday, March 9.