Latest on the ongoing hunger strike: One of eight hunger strikers hospitalized on Saturday

One of eight hunger strikers hospitalized on Saturday

Feb. 25, 2024

Six days after initiating a hunger strike, one of the eight strikers — Jordan Narrol ’25 — has been hospitalized following health concerns. In an interview, Narrol said that on Saturday, he woke up to back pain, shortness of breath and lightheadedness. After realizing his symptoms, he called a nurse at Dick’s House.

According to Narrol, he had declined to receive medical attention from the College, though he said they had offered it to him numerous times. Narrol said he does not think this gesture was “in good faith.”

“I feel like it was very much orchestrated by the administration to say that they’re doing something and that they care when they really obviously don’t care because they aren’t working with us,” Narrol explained.

Narrol added that his condition has improved since he arrived at the hospital and was given pain medication, but he is still experiencing some symptoms.

“The breathing thing — that’s mostly gone,” he said. “I still have a little bit of shortness of breath. I’m definitely very lightheaded. So, cognitively, I’m not as there as I should be.”

However, Narrol said he hopes to continue hunger striking.

According to Narrol, the other seven strikers have been in good health, noting that they are taking electrolytes and vitamins and have been using a pulse oximeter to check their vitals.