The Look Ahead: Week 6

Men’s and women’s track will travel to Philadelphia to compete in the Ivy League Heptagonal Championship, women’s rugby will finish its season at nationals and baseball hopes to build upon its winning momentum against Brown.

by Caroline York |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Saturday, May 6th

Men’s and women’s track will compete in the Ivy League Heptagonal Championship in Philadelphia. Last weekend, the Big Green competed in the University of Massachusetts Pre-Conference meet, where Bridget McNally ’24 won the long jump with a 5.98 meter jump. Michelle Quinn ’23 earned first in the 100 meter dash at 11.98 seconds. David Adams ’26 and Sam Starrs ’26 secured first and second place in the pole vault as both cleared 4.70 meters.

Women’s rugby will finish off the 7s season at the USA Rugby Collegiate 7s Nationals in Houston, Texas. Last weekend, the team finished first in both the Varsity and Open matches in the Ivy 7s Championship. The team has won all 9 games of the season. Dartmouth A team defeated Brown University, Princeton University and Harvard University twice to achieve the Ivy League Championship Title.

Baseball will compete against Cornell University in a double header at home at Red Rolfe Field at Biondi Park. The team won last weekend’s game against Brown, ending a historic 27-game losing streak. Clark Gilmore ’24 threw for a six-hitter game, securing a 2-1 Big Green victory over the Bears.

Softball will also face off against Cornell in Ithaca, New York. The team recently dropped an Ivy League series match-up against Princeton, losing two out of three games against the Tigers. The team is 13-23 overall with a 7-11 record in the Ivy League. Last week, Maria Angelino ’23 and Kate Farren ’23 were honored for their final season during Senior Day right before a close 10-9 loss to Princeton.

Sunday, May 7th

Women’s rugby will compete in day two of the USA Rugby Collegiate 7s Nationals.

Men’s and women’s track will finish off the Ivy League Heptagonal Championship.

Baseball will play the final game of the three-game series against Cornell.

Softball will face off against Cornell for the third game this weekend to close out the series.