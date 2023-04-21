Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 4

Both on campus and in Hanover, arts events include films at the Hop, student bands at Sawtooth and tours at The Hood.

by John Renda |

Friday, April 21

The Hopkins Center for the Arts will screen “My So-Called High School Rank” at 7:00 p.m. in Loew Auditorium, followed by a discussion with the directors, Ricki Stern ’87 and Annie Sundberg ’90. Part of the Dartmouth Alumnae film series, the documentary examines the unique response of a group of students in Sacramento, California, to the increasing pressures of college admissions. These students stage a musical called “Ranked” that places a scrutinous eye on America’s culture surrounding college admissions, delving into the assorted pressures three high school seniors involved in this production endure amidst the trials and tribulations of admissions. Tickets are available at the Hopkins Center’s website, with general admission tickets on sale at $10 per person and student tickets available for $5.

Saturday, April 22

The Hood Museum of Art will hold the Hood Highlights Tour, an in-person, guided tour of the museum’s current displayed art, at 2:00 p.m. Tour-goers are suggested to meet their guide five minutes prior to the start of the tour in the Russo Atrium of the Hood. The tour is open to the public and free of charge.

At 4:00 p.m., Sawtooth Kitchen will host a concert with Tommy Crawford, one of its artists in residence for the spring. Crawford, a Vermont-based singer-songwriter specializing in traditional folk music, has been covered by publications such as The New York Times, The New Yorker and Entertainment Weekly. Appropriate for all ages, the concert is free and open to the public.

The Hopkins Center will host the Women’s Adventure Film Tour at 7:00 p.m. in Loew Auditorium. The event is billed as “an exhilarating evening of short films featuring women doing extraordinary things in the name of adventure,” and will consist of seven short films centered around women who embark on adventure in a variety of ways. The event will highlight a pervasive need for diversity, equity and inclusion across cultures and backgrounds. Tickets are available at the Hopkins Center’s website, with general admission tickets on sale at $12 per person.

Sunday, April 23

At 4:30 p.m., the Hop will screen “One Fine Morning,” the recent film from Mia Hansen-Løve, best known for her hit 2021 film “Bergman Island.” In French, with English subtitles, the film tells the story of a woman who faces a conflict of responsibility when she falls in love with a married man amid caring for her aging father. Tickets are available at the Hopkins Center’s website, with general admission tickets on sale at $8 per person and student tickets on sale for $5.

Wednesday, April 26

At 8:00 p.m. in Rollins Chapel, the Hopkins Center of the Arts will host a performance from Abdallah Ibrahim & Ekaya, followed by a conversation with both artists. Ibrahim, whom the Hopkins Center describes as a pioneer of jazz music in South Africa, will play compositions that reflect a fusion of traditional African music with more modern sounds such as Gospel and Raga. Joined by his ensemble Ekaya, Ibrahim will perform 90 minutes of original compositions. Tickets are available on the Hopkins Center website for $5 for Dartmouth students and $15 for general admission.

At 8:00 p.m., Sawtooth Kitchen will host a lineup of seven comedians, including North Carolina Comedy Festival headliner Will Purpura and Vermont Comedy Festival headliner Matt Vita, for a night-long performance. Billed as “a night of laughter you won’t soon forget,” tickets will be available at the door for $5 per person.

Thursday, April 27

At 5:00 p.m., the Hood Museum will host a panel discussion on its new “¡Printing the Revolution!” exhibit, led by artists Scherezade Garcia and Sonia Romero and curator Caludia E. Zapata and moderated by art history professor Mary Coffey. The panel will focus both on the concept of the exhibit and the contributions of Chicanx artists to the history of printmaking, as well as the use of printmaking as a medium for social justice. The event is free and open to the public, though space is limited.

At 7:00 p.m., the Hopkins Center will screen “Man Push Cart” as part of its Asian Diaspora on Screen series, a collaboration with the Dartmouth Asian American Studies Collective. Described as a portrait of a successful Pakistani musician while he attempts to make a life for himself as a working-class food cart vendor in New York City, the film explores the immigrant experience in post-9/11 New York. Tickets are available on the Hopkins Center website for $5 for Dartmouth students and $8 for general admission.

At 9:00 p.m., Sawtooth Kitchen will host student band JUNGLE ROOM for what it describes as possibly their final public performance. Described as “high energy groovetastic [sic] rock,” tickets will sell for $15 per person in advance and $20 per person at the door. Sawtooth encourages interested fans to buy tickets early, expecting them to sell out by the date of the performance.