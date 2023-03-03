The Look Ahead: Week 10

Squash looks to the Individual Championships, softball competes in the Alex Wilcox Memorial Tournament and women’s lacrosse hosts its first Ivy League game of the season.

by Caroline York |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Friday, March 3

Men’s and women’s squash will travel to Philadelphia for the National Collegiate Individual Championships. Men’s squash (8-9) recently defeated Tufts University on Feb. 24 and Williams College on Feb. 25 at the College Squash Association National Collegiate Men’s Team Championship. Women’s squash (9-9) defeated Bates University on Feb. 25 and Brown University on Feb 26 at the Women’s Team Championship.

In Starkville, Mississippi, softball (3-2) will compete in the Alex Wilcox Memorial Tournament starting at 11 a.m. against Murray State University and Mississippi State University at 1:30 p.m. The team is looking to break its recent two-game losing streak to Siena College and the University of Notre Dame.

At 6 p.m., men’s tennis (9-3) will host Bryant University at Boss Tennis Center. The team has fared well in recent play, winning the last three games, including last weekend’s game against Boston University by a score of 6-1.

Men’s hockey (5-23-1) will travel to Hamilton, New York to take on Colgate University beginning at 7 p.m. in the first round of the ECAC Hockey Championship. The two teams have met twice in the season, with the Raiders winning both games.

Saturday, March 4

Men’s and women’s squash will continue with day two of the Individual Championships.

The sailing team will compete in the Sharpe Trophy and Thames River Team Race. The Sharpe Trophy will be held at Brown University and the Thames River Team Race will be held at Connecticut College.

Baseball (0-3) will travel to Cary, North Carolina to take on the College of the Holy Cross at 11 a.m. The team will continue competition at 3 p.m. against Pennsylvania State University. The team will look to break its three-game losing streak, with the most recent loss to the University of Miami by a score of 20-2.

Softball will continue its tournament, playing Murray State University again at 11 a.m. At 6:30 p.m., the team will take on Abilene Christian University.

Men’s lacrosse will host Siena College at 1 p.m. The 2023 season marks the first time in three years that the team has won its first two games of the season. The team beat Holy Cross 17-6 on the road last weekend.

Men’s and women’s basketball will both play Harvard University. Men’s basketball will host the Crimson at Leede Arena at 2 p.m., while women’s basketball will travel to Boston to play at 4 p.m. The men’s team currently stands at seventh in the Ivy League, and the women’s team is ranked last.

Women’s tennis will host University of Massachusetts at Amherst at Boss Tennis Center at 6 p.m. The team will seek to end its recent three-game losing streak, most recently with a 6-16 loss at Boston University.

Sunday, March 5

Day three of the men’s and women’s squash Individual Championships will commence.

Sailing will continue with day two of the Sharpe Trophy and Thames River Team Race.

Men’s and women’s diving will compete in the NCAA Zone Diving Championship.

Men’s tennis will host Penn State at Boss Tennis Center at 10 a.m.

Baseball will play against Wagner College at 10 a.m. in North Carolina.

Women’s lacrosse will host Cornell University at noon for the first Ivy League game of the season. The team most recently defeated Bryant University 15-13 on March 1.

Softball will play Abilene Christian for the second game of the Alex Wilcox Memorial Tournament at noon.

Monday, March 6

Day two of the NCAA Zone Diving Championship will commence for the men's and women’s diving team.

Men’s golf will travel to Aiken, South Carolina for the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate Tournament. This marks the beginning of the 2023 season for the Big Green, and the team will look to Cameron Keith ’26, who had the leading score for Dartmouth at the Alister MacKenzie Invite in October.

Tuesday, March 7

Men’s golf will tee off for the second day of the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate Tournament.

Men’s and women’s diving will start day three of the NCAA Zone Diving Championship.

Men’s lacrosse will travel to Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York for a game at David J. Urick Stadium scheduled for 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Men’s and women’s skiing will compete in the NCAA Championships at Lake Placid, New York.