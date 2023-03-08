Editors' Note

by Caris White and Meghan Powers |

Caris here. As I’m sitting in Robo writing this, I can look out and see the Green covered in snow. It’s the wintry scene I hoped for at the beginning of the winter term but am just getting now, as the latest 10-week hustle — and my time as an editor — comes to a close. I’ve sat by this window every Tuesday for two years now, first as an assistant to the editors, and this year as a senior editor myself. It’s amazing how many hours of revisions, to-go boxes of Collis pasta, tropical tapioca puddings and frantic late-night texts to the photo and design editors go into producing the Mirror every week, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world.

Enter Meghan. It’s my turn to try to express, in the few sentences I have, what my relationship with Mirror has meant to me these past few years. As both a writer and an editor, I’ve learned about so many aspects of Dartmouth and peeked into so many people’s lives — I have measured my life in em dashes and spreadsheet updates. The articles through which I’ve learned this campus by heart have reinforced my deepest beliefs about what words can do. But my time behind the desk has taught me that there’s only so much I can hope to tell you. Suffice it to say that working with Caris, our writers and The D’s 179th Directorate has been a formative and fabulous experience as I stare down life after Dartmouth.

For both of us, the Mirror’s editorial desk has come to feel like home, and it has been a highlight of our time in college to share its contents with you all. This school’s students are equal parts silly, serious, brilliant, burnt-out and imaginative, and we hope that over the past year, you’ve seen each of these facets reflected in the Mirror. See you in the spring, Dartmouth — from the other side of the page.