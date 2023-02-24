The Look Ahead: Week 9

The ski team competes in the EISA championship, softball and baseball kick off their seasons and men’s and women’s lacrosse look to build on season-opening wins.

by Caroline York |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Friday, Feb. 24

The equestrian team (1-4) will travel to the University of Lynchburg (4-3) to compete for the first time since November, beginning at 9 a.m. At 2 p.m., the Big Green will compete against Sweet Briar College (4-2). Dartmouth lost 1-7 to Lynchburg on Sep. 24 and 1-7 to Sweet Briar on Oct. 15.

The ski team will compete in day one of the Eastern Intercollegiate Ski Association championship in Lake Placid, New York, starting at 9:30 a.m. The team most recently placed second at the Williams Carnival.

Men’s squash (6-8) will travel to Hartford, Connecticut for a matchup against Tufts University (9-7) at 10 a.m. This marks the first day of the Men’s team championships. The team will look to capitalize on the momentum of two recent wins against Williams College and Brown University, both on the road.

Men’s swim (2-7) will continue with day three of the Ivy League Swimming and Diving Championships from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. On day one, the team had the second-fastest time in program history in the 800-yard freestyle relay with a 6.29.54.

Beginning at 1:30 p.m., softball will play Florida International University in the team’s season opener. The team will then play the University of Tennessee at Martin at 4 p.m. Last season, the softball team was 20-24 overall.

Baseball will travel to Florida to take on the University of Miami at 7 p.m. Last year, the team ended the season with a .558 win percentage, putting up a season record of 24-19.

Men’s hockey (5-21-1) will compete against Clarkson University (14-14-4) in Potsdam, New York, at 7:30 p.m. The team will look to goalie Cooper Black ’26, who made 25 saves in the last game against Union College, for another strong performance in the net.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Women’s golf will travel to the Peach State to compete in The Ford Invitational at the Ford Field and River Club. From Feb. 11 to 13, the Big Green competed in the Columbia Classic and placed 11th out of 14 teams.

The ski team will compete in day two of the EISA Championship.

Starting at 10 a.m., men’s and women’s track and field will host the Ivy League Heptagonal Championship in Leverone Field House. Men’s and women’s track will count on momentum from the last scoring meet on Jan. 21, when the Big Green bested both Columbia University and Yale University.

Softball will continue its opening weekend with games against Valparaiso University at 11 a.m. and Siena College at 4 p.m.

Men’s swimming will begin day four of the Ivy League Championships in Providence.

Women’s lacrosse (1-0) will play the University of Massachusetts at Amherst (2-1) at noon. The team will look to keep up its winning streak after beating the University of New Hampshire 13-12 in its season opener.

Men’s lacrosse (1-0) will play at Holy Cross College (0-4) at 1 p.m. Last weekend, the Big Green won its season opener 11-10 against Merrimack University.

Men’s squash will continue with day two of the championships, with the time still to be determined.

In Boss Tennis Center, women’s tennis (3-4) will host Long Beach State University (2-2) at home starting at 1 p.m. The team finished the ECAC Indoor Championship on Feb. 12 with a record of 1-2, besting Cornell University and falling to Princeton University and Yale.

Men’s and women’s basketball will both play the University of Pennsylvania. The men’s team (9-17) will travel to Philadelphia to play, while the women’s team (2-24) will host the Quakers at home. Both games begin at noon. The women’s team will seek to break its 17-game losing streak.

Baseball will play its second game against Miami at 7 p.m.

In Canton, New York, men’s hockey will take on St. Lawrence University (16-16-0) at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Women’s and men’s track and field will conclude its winter season with the Ivy League Heptagonal Championship. The first event beginning at 10 a.m.

Men’s tennis (7-3) will host Colgate University (0-6) at 10 a.m. The team will continue play against Boston University (5-4) at 3 p.m. Last Sunday, the Big Green beat Ivy League competitor Brown 4-3.

Men’s squash will continue with day three of the championships with the time still to be determined.

Softball will take on Notre Dame University on the road beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Women’s tennis will travel to Massachusetts to take on Boston University (5-2) at the Winchester Indoor Tennis courts at 1 p.m.

Baseball will play its third game against the Miami Hurricanes at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 1

Women’s lacrosse will host Bryant University (1-1) at home at 3:30 p.m.