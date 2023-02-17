The Look Ahead: Week 8

Men’s basketball plays crucial games on the road against Cornell and Columbia, women’s and men’s lacrosse kick off their seasons and men’s tennis and women’s squash play championship games.

by Caroline York |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Friday, Feb. 17

The ski team will travel to Woodford, Vermont to take on Williams College for the first day of the Williams Carnival. The team is hoping to carry on its momentum after placing first in the Harvard Carnival last week — the Big Green’s first Eastern Intercollegiate Ski Association carnival win in almost four years.

Women’s swimming and diving (1-9) will compete in day three of the Ivy League Championship at Princeton University. The first competition will begin at 11 a.m., with events concluding at 6 p.m. The Big Green finished the first day of races in eighth place with 88 points.

Women’s squash (7-8) will conclude its season this weekend. The Big Green will take on Amherst College (12-5) in the Women’s Team Championships in Philadelphia, beginning at 12:30 p.m. The team enters the tournament ranked 10th in the Collegiate Squash Association.

Starting at 6 p.m., men’s basketball (9-15) will travel to Ithaca to compete against Cornell University (15-8). The two sides hold matching 5-5 conference records, making this game pivotal for the Big Green’s Ivy tournament hopes — kept alive by last week’s win against Princeton University.

Women’s basketball (2-22) will also take on the Big Red (9-14) at home in Leede Arena at 6 p.m.

Men’s tennis (6-1) will compete against Columbia University (3-1) in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Indoor Championship at Boss Indoor Tennis Center at 6 p.m. The team is looking to bounce back from its first loss in its most recent match, a 2-5 affair against Indiana University.

Women’s hockey (7-20-0) will travel to face Ivy League opponent Yale University (24-2-1) in New Haven starting at 6 p.m. The team is looking to break its four-game losing streak. The two teams last met on Oct. 29, a game that the Bulldogs won 4-1.

Men’s hockey (4-20-1) will host Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (12-17-1) in Thompson Arena beginning at 7 p.m., hoping to snap a five-game losing streak. RPI beat the Big Green in their last meeting on Nov. 12 by a score of 2-1.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Men’s tennis will continue the ECAC Indoor Championship, taking on Yale University (4-1) and the University of Pennsylvania (3-2).

The ski team will reconvene for day two of the Williams Carnival.

Women’s and men’s track will both compete in the Alex Wilson Invitational in South Bend, Indiana at Notre Dame University. The first event of the day will be the men’s and women’s 5000 meter run at 10:15 a.m., and the last will be the 4x400 meter relay for both the women and men.

Women’s squash will continue with the second day of the Women’s Team Championships.

Women’s swim will continue with day four of the Ivy League Championship.

Men’s lacrosse will take on Merrimack College on the road in North Andover, Massachusetts, for its season opener, starting at 1 p.m. Last year, Merrimack beat Dartmouth 8-6. In the 2023 season, the Big Green will be looking for its first Ivy League win since 2015.

Women’s lacrosse will play the University of New Hampshire at home at 1 p.m. to kick off its season. Last season, the Big Green beat UNH 11-3 in the season opener on the road.

Women’s hockey will play Brown University (8-18-1) on the road beginning at 3 p.m. in Meehan Auditorium in Providence.

At 4 p.m., women’s basketball will take on Columbia University (19-4) in Leede Arena. The Lions, the top-seeded team in the Ivy League, will provide a big test for the Big Green — which is still seeking its first conference win.

Men’s basketball will also take on the Lions (6-19) in a 7 p.m. tilt on the road in Levien Gymnasium in New York. The last time the two teams played this season, the Big Green took the win at home on the back of a historic scoring performance from Dame Adelekun ’23.

Men’s hockey will host Union College (13-15-2) in Thompson Arena starting at 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Men’s tennis will play in day three of the ECAC Indoor Championship with the start time still to be determined.

Women’s squash will finish the last day of the Women’s Team Championships.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Men’s swimming and diving (2-7) will begin day one of the Ivy League Championship at Brown. The team is looking to improve on last year’s eighth place finish at the championship.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Men’s swimming and diving will continue at the Ivy League Championship.