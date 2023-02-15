Editors' Note

by Caris White and Meghan Powers |

Time is passing in typical winter gestures: a sidewalk wipeout, a weekly discussion post, a groundhog predicting six more weeks of winter. Sometimes we can hardly remember what week it is, and all we can do is trust the Canvas assignments and thermostat to tell us where we are in the term. Every term teaches us over and over again to just trust the process.

This week at Mirror, we’re giving you a blast from the past as one writer talks to married couples who met as students at Dartmouth. We also have a writer reflecting on his commitment to self-care, a hard-hitting piece about the worst winter falls and an investigation into the whereabouts of the ’24s who were absent in the fall.

Whatever these next few weeks have in store for you — whether that’s pursuing the lawsuit against Punxsutawney Phil for his dubious powers of prediction or holing up in Thayer during all the sunlit hours — we at Mirror want to remind you that every perilous step on the icy sidewalk is getting you just a little bit closer to where you’re headed. So until we meet again: Keep your head up and watch your balance.