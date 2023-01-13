The Look Ahead: Week 3

The men’s and women’s skiing teams travel to Maine for the Bates Carnival — the first competitive event of the season — the swimming and diving teams take on Yale University and the University of Pennsylvania in an attempt to win their first Ivy L

by Caroline York |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Friday, Jan. 13

Men’s and women’s nordic and alpine ski teams continue at the Bates College Carnival, the first competitive event of their 2023 season — along with other Eastern Intercollegiate Skiing Association (EISA) teams — at Sunday River in Newry, Maine.

Women’s and men’s squash will both compete at Trinity College starting at 1 p.m. Men’s squash (4-2) is fresh off a 7-2 win against Colby College on the road. Women’s squash (4-2) also comes off of a win, 6-3 against Stanford University. Both Trinity squash teams are undefeated — the men 8-0 and the women 5-0 — so they will provide strong tests for their Big Green counterparts.

Women’s hockey (5-13-0) will take on Harvard University (4-10-3) at 3 p.m at home in Thompson Arena. The Big Green stands at 1-10-0 in Ivy League play and will attempt to break a two-game losing streak.

Both the women’s (1-4) and men’s (1-4) swimming and diving teams will travel to New Haven, Connecticut to compete against the University of Pennsylvania and Yale University at 5 p.m. The diving events will take place on the first day of the competition. Both sides seek their first Ivy League meet wins of the season, both currently sitting at 0-4 in conference play.

Men’s hockey (2-13-1) will compete against St. Lawrence University (10-10-0) at Thompson Arena starting at 8 p.m. The Big Green is 1-7-1 in ECAC Hockey play, against the Saints’ 5-3-0 record.

Saturday, Jan. 14

The ski teams will race the third and final day of the Bates Carnival. The 10 km freestyle will end the weekend at Black Mountain in Jackson, New Hampshire.

The men’s and women’s track teams will travel to the Track at New Balance in Boston for the Suffolk Ice Breaker Invitational starting at 10 a.m.

The swimming events of the women’s and men’s meet against Yale and Penn will begin at 12 p.m. in New Haven.

Men’s hockey will return to Thompson Arena at 7 p.m. to take on Clarkson University (9-8-3). The last time the Big Green played against the Golden Knights — last season — Dartmouth was shut out 0-3.

The men’s tennis team will kick off its spring season competing at home against the United States Naval Academy starting at 1 p.m. The Big Green finished the 2021-22 season 9-12 overall and 1-6 in conference play.

Women’s basketball (2-15) will travel to Philadelphia to compete against Penn (11-5) at 2 p.m. The Big Green will look to get back on track from an eight-game losing streak, which includes the team’s first three Ivy League contests.

Men’s basketball (5-12) will also take on the Penn Quakers (9-8) 2 p.m. at home in Leede Arena. The Big Green is 1-2 in conference play — following an upset win over Yale and a loss to Cornell — and will look to even its conference record.

Sunday, Jan. 15

The men’s and women’s track teams will remain at the Track at New Balance in Boston to compete in the University of Massachusetts Flagship Indoor Invitational beginning at 9 a.m.

Women’s and men’s squash will compete against Yale at home at 12 p.m.

Women’s tennis will take on Harvard in a scrimmage at Boss Tennis Center starting at 1 p.m. This is the last friendly game before the season begins next week against St. John’s University.

Monday, Jan. 16

Men’s tennis will scrimmage against Harvard at home at 12 p.m.

Men’s basketball will travel to Cambridge, Massachusetts to take on Harvard (10-7) at 2 p.m.

At 5 p.m., women’s basketball will play Harvard (9-6) at home.