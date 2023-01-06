Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 2

Even as the Hop undergoes construction, winter term’s arts scene is poised to impress.

by Sabrina Durmaz |

Since fall term ended in November, two new exhibits have opened at the Hood Museum of Art. The “Historical Imagery” collection, which opened on Dec. 17, features art that explores U.S. history — including an unfinished study of Emanuel Leutze’s “Washington Crossing the Delaware.”. On Jan. 4, an exhibit featuring the work of Margaret Bourke-White opened highlighting her images from World War II and Life Magazine.

Saturday, Jan. 7

“Text and Texture,” an exhibit featuring over a dozen pieces of student artwork at the Black Family Visual Arts Center’s Nearburg Gallery, will close on Jan. 7. The exhibit, curated by Jen Capriola ’23 and Leah Ryu ’22 with support from Studio Art lecturer Matt Siegle ’02, has been on display since Nov. 8, 2022. It highlights the intersection of language, form and viewer experience with various prints, collages and paintings.

Monday, Jan. 9

American filmmaker Khalik Allah is hosting two film screenings and a Q&A on Jan. 9, with a follow-up masterclass on Jan. 10. Allah will show his 2015 documentary film “Field Ni**as” at 6 p.m. and his 2018 documentary “Black Mother” at 7 p.m. in Loew Auditorium. Following the showings, there will be a Q&A with Allah and film and media studies lecturer Shevaun Mizrahi. Tuesday’s two-part masterclass will be held in BVAC at 3 p.m., followed by a reception at 7 p.m. at the Shabazz Center.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

The studio art department is hosting an artist’s talk with the 23W Artist-in-Residence, Sotirios Kotoulas. The talk will focus on Kotoulas’ award-winning global work in architecture and urban design. The conversation will take place at Loew Auditorium at 5 p.m., followed by an opening reception at 6 p.m. in the Jaffe-Friede Gallery, which has been relocated from the Hopkins Center to the first floor of BVAC due to construction. Both events are free and open to the public.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

The College is holding a presentation and screening with Dr. Rhea L. Combs, director of curatorial affairs at the National Portrait Gallery and the co-curator of “Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971.” The reception will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Nearburg Gallery, and the screening will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the Loew Auditorium. After the screening, Combs will participate in a Q&A session. This event is free and open to the public.

The Hood is holding an in-person Hood Highlights Tour from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Current featured exhibits include “Park Dae Sun: Ink Reimagined,” “Historical Imagery” and “Margaret Bourke-White, World War II, and Life Magazine.” The museum requests that visitors arrive five minutes in advance at the Russo Atrium so that the tour may begin on time. No registration is required and the event is free and open to the public.

The English department is conducting a reading of “The Best American Essays 2022” with associate English professor and the editor of the anthology Alexander Chee. Featured writers Ryan Bradley, Naomi Jackson and Justin Torres will join the discussion. The anthology is an annual literary event and tradition dating back to 1986. The event will take place in the Kreindler Conference Hall in Haldeman Hall at 6:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Thursday, Jan. 12

The Dartmouth Neukom Institute for Computational Science and Northern Stage will present the first public reading of 2022 Neukom Playwright Winner Matthew Libby’s play “Sisters,” a story about sisterhood and family in the age of technology. The show follows Matilda and her artificial intelligence sister Greta throughout Matilda’s life. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Filene Auditorium with another performance on Friday, Jan. 13 at Northern Stage’s Byrne Theatre. Both showings are free and open to the public.