Editors' Note

by Caris White and Meghan Powers |

And just when it felt like we were getting into the swing of things, week 7 at Dartmouth hit like a swift kick to the jaw. (In one editor’s case, a literal kick to the jaw.) Cloudy skies and the passing of peak foliage might feel like a gray start, but as the skies turn sunny and our alumni come roaring back, we’re sure the rest of Homecoming week has festive things in store.

In the spirit of Homecoming ambivalence, the Mirror staff has written several stories. One writer reflects on baking to cope with sadness, while another muses about the unexpected downsides of being a legacy. Our other writers cover transfer student experiences, what changes when moving from urban to rural environments and the eclectic but valuable assortment of sacred spaces at Dartmouth.

Whether it’s the currently gloomy skies or the promise of a cheerful weekend that best matches your mood, we’ve got something for everyone. Don’t let the week 7 kicks get you down! There’s still plenty of fall left to savor — just take a moment to stop and look around.