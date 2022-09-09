Letter from the Editors

The Dartmouth will delay production until Monday.

by Andrew Sasser , Lauren Adler , Emily Lu and Mia Russo |

The Dartmouth has delayed scheduled production at the paper until Monday, Sept. 26 to give our staff members the time and space they need to honor and grieve the losses that have occurred on campus.

We have learned of the deaths of Joshua Watson ’22 and Sam Gawel ’23, two beloved members of the Dartmouth student body, within the span of a single day. These tragedies, along with the loss of four other members of our community within the past few months alone, must be acknowledged.

As Dartmouth students, we often carry extensive burdens and do not give ourselves the grace to process or to begin healing. For our staff at The Dartmouth and for the larger campus community, we hope that this message encourages everyone to prioritize the care they may need.

We also encourage community members to attend tomorrow’s gathering at 4 p.m. on the lawn of Baker-Berry Library.

We are producing coverage of campus events in the aftermath of the passing of Sam and Josh. If you have memories you would like to share as we prepare their obituaries, please reach out to editor@thedartmouth.com .

College resources available include the Counseling Center , the College chaplain, the Student Wellness Center and the Undergraduate Deans Office . On-call resources are available 24/7 by calling Safety and Security at 603-646-4000.

The Mental Health Student Union and Sexual Assault Peer Alliance are also available resources for students seeking peer support.

We are committed to being a source of reliable reporting for the campus community. On Sept. 26, The Dartmouth will resume typical production with daily coverage.

- Editor-in-chief Emily Lu ’23, news executive editor Lauren Adler ’23, production executive editor Mia Russo ’23, news executive editor Andrew Sasser ’23