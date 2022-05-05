Editors’ Note

by Caris White and Arielle Feuerstein |

Well, it’s that time of the term again. Whether you’re recovering from an onslaught of midterms or you’re still busy hitting the books, it seems that burnout has become a nearly ubiquitous sentiment. It can sometimes be hard to find the space to breathe between the never-ending list of papers, problem sets and projects.

Here at Mirror, we’re trying to take a moment to slow down amidst our fast-paced lives. We take a close look at why nobody is able to catch a break when they’re sick, and we investigate how the pressure of Dartmouth terms fosters a widespread reliance on caffeine. We speak to senior athletes about what it’s like to step away from their sports for the last time, and we pause to appreciate underrated campus staples — from the Life Sciences greenhouse to the ever-eclectic Foco playlist. Lastly, we examine the social media phenomenon of BeReal, an app that challenges users to stop and post a photo at designated times throughout the day.

Despite the exhaustion prevalent in all of our lives, we hope that this issue of Mirror reminds you to stop and smell the roses. The weather is warming, Green Key is on the horizon and if you’re able to push through the mid-term slump, we hope you’ll remember that there’s a lot of spring left to look forward to.