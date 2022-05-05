Editors' Note

by Caris White and Arielle Feuerstein |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Well, it looks like week nine is finally upon us. Now that Green Key is over, there is nothing standing in the way of us and our impending finals. Before we know it, we’ll be hunkering down in the stacks writing that final paper, or perhaps we’ll be hunched over a desk inside a windowless lecture hall rushing to finish a timed exam.

Still, before we completely relinquish our precious free time, our writers look inward and reflect upon their remaining moments on campus. One writer contemplates his tendency to live in anticipation of things to come — at the cost of fully appreciating the present. Another writer explores the realization that, once her freshman year ends, not everything will stay the same as it is now. We speak to College photographer Eli Burakian ’00 about his experience capturing the campus pulse with his camera, and one writer illuminates the challenges that students with gluten-free diets face eating on campus. Lastly, another writer bikes to Ice Cream Fore-U and reflects upon the experience, and former Photography Editor Naina Bhalla ’22 documents her four years at Dartmouth with a series of photographs, paying tribute to the mundane yet special moments which defined her time.

Our time here is growing ever shorter, and even if we cannot freeze time, we hope that this issue of Mirror will preserve the essence of spring’s final stretch. Here’s to a painless last full-week of classes, and if the stress of week nine becomes too much to bear, remember that we’re always here to provide space to decompress.