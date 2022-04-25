The Look Ahead: Week 5

Softball plays six games this week, women’s rowing will begin its postseason starting with the Eastern Sprints Regatta on Sunday and men and women’s track will travel to Philadelphia for the Penn Relays.

by Heath Monsma and Caroline York |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Tuesday, April 26

Dartmouth softball (14-21) will look to carry momentum from its 9-1 trouncing of Columbia University (12-23) on Sunday into the team’s six games this week. First, they travel to Philadelphia to take on the University of Pennsylvania (10-27) in a doubleheader on Tuesday at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Big Green baseball (19-14) hosts the College of the Holy Cross (12-32) on Tuesday at 3 p.m. to kick its week off. A win over the Crusaders would see Dartmouth improve to 7-1 at home on the season.

Women’s lacrosse (3-10) will play the final two games of its season this week, the first against Drexel University (8-6) on Tuesday. The Big Green has had a hard run recently, losing its last three games by a margin of at least eight goals. All eyes are on rookie midfielder Maja Desmond ’25, who was recently named Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week, and goalie Gisele Todd ’25, who recently made her 100th career save.

Wednesday, April 27

Softball will play the third match of its three-game set against Penn at 1 p.m. in Philadelphia.

Thursday, April 28

On Thursday, men’s track will travel to Philadelphia to compete in the University of Pennsylvania Relays. Competition begins Thursday, but there will also be events held Friday and Saturday. Recent highlights from men’s track include Eric Gibson ’23, who won the 1500-meter race with a time of 3:49.31 and Lewis Cade ’23 finishing 14th in the 200-meter dash and 11th in the 100, both at the George Davis Invitational last week.

Along with the men’s track team, women’s track will also compete in the Penn Relays this upcoming weekend. The team will look to Madaket Nobili ’22 and Julia Fenerty ’23, who took first and third with times of 4:27.36 and 4:27.50, respectively, in the 1500-meter race at the George Davis Invitational last week. Women’s track will cheer Nobili on, as well as the rest of the graduating seniors, who will compete in their second-to-last meet of the season.

Saturday, April 30

After a second-place finish to No. 1 ranked Yale University last week in the Durand Cup, men’s lightweight rowing will look to bounce back at the Baggeley Bowl against Cornell University. The race will take place at home on the Connecticut River. Cornell will be another strong test for the Big Green as the Big Red are 4-0 in head-to-head varsity eight races this spring.

The men’s lacrosse team (4-8) will have one last shot at an Ivy League victory this season as they travel to Providence to face Brown University (8-4) at 1 p.m. The Bears have won their last three games, all against top 10 teams. The Big Green managed to keep their last two matchups tight — falling to Penn 16-12 on Senior Day last week — but they will need to find another gear to take down the Bears. Dartmouth will need strong contributions across the board to pull out a win. Keep an eye on Mitchell Myers ’23, who currently leads the Ivy League in faceoff percentage among players with 25 or more attempts with a .574 average.

Women’s lacrosse will play its final game of the season as well, on the road against Cornell University (7-7) at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Softball will hit the road for three games against Harvard University (17-16). On Saturday, the two sides will face off in a doubleheader at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. As the Ivy League season comes to a close, the Harvard series will be essential for postseason seeding as the Crimson currently hold second place in the league, one spot ahead of the Big Green. Pitcher Brooke Plonka ‘22 will need to continue her dominance, building on the no-hitter she threw against Brown two weeks ago, for the team to see success.

Baseball will also travel to Cambridge for a three-game series against Harvard (16-17), with a double header on Saturday with games at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dartmouth will need to take at least one of the matchups against the Crimson in order to cement its hold on third place in the Ivy League.

The No. 5 ranked heavyweight rowing team will face off against No. 6 Syracuse University and No. 14 Boston University in the Packard Cup at Lake Morey, Vt. this Saturday and Sunday. After a two-year break in holding the Atalanta Cup due to the -19 pandemic, the Big Green swept Brown in all five races and took home the Cup title last weekend.

The sailing team will compete at the New England Open Championship at Massachusetts Institute of Technology this upcoming weekend. The team will be reunited after splitting up last week to compete at both the ICSA Team Championships at Brown University and the BDC Fleet Race at MIT and Harvard University. The women’s team is having a competitive season, winning its first New England Intercollegiate Sailing Association (NEISA) Women’s Championship since 2000.

Sunday, May 1

After beating Cornell and holding onto the Parent’s Plate for the fourth consecutive time, the women’s rowing team will travel to Worcester, Mass. to compete in the annual Eastern Sprints Regatta. The team has five entries and will race on Lake Quinsigamond all day Sunday. With this race — the championship for the Eastern Association of Women's Rowing Colleges league — the Big Green will kick off its postseason. The Ivy League Championship and the NCAA Championship will be held later this month.

Softball will play the final match of its series against Harvard at 12:30 p.m.

Baseball will likewise close out its three-game set against Harvard with a game at noon.