The Look Ahead: Week 4

Men’s and women’s golf will compete in their respective Ivy League Championship tournaments, track will travel to Charlottesville for the Virginia Challenge and women’s rugby will play in the Ivy League 7s tournament.

by Lanie Everett |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Wednesday, April 20

The baseball team (16-13) will face off against Siena College (8-23) at home on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Dartmouth is currently third in the Ivy League with an 8-4 conference record. Top hitter Tyler Cox ’24 is batting a .431 average.

Women’s lacrosse (3-8) will play the University of Vermont (10-3) at home at 6 p.m. The Big Green will be looking to bounce back after a 17-5 loss to Princeton University (8-3) this past Saturday. The team will play its next three games on friendly turf at Scully-Fahey field.

Friday, April 22

Men’s golf will begin the Ivy League Championship at the Century Club in Purchase, N.Y after finishing sixth in the Yale Invitational on Saturday, its final competition before the championship. Three golfers — graduate student Jason Liu, Charles Petrie ’22 and Mark Turner ’22 — finished in the top 20 and will look to build off those performances on Friday.

The women’s golf team will also compete at the Ivy League Championship. The women’s tournament will be held at the Ridge at Back Brook course in Ringoes, N.J. The Big Green got some practice in at a match play event against Howard University on Saturday before the tournament was rained out after 15 holes.

The men’s and women’s track teams will compete at the Virginia Challenge in Charlottesville, Va. All eyes are on Connor Luck ’23 who captured first place in the decathlon for the first time in his career at the University of Massachusetts Multis Meet last Thursday. Another name to watch is Gabriela Fasanelli ’22, who finished third at the same competition.

Lastly, men’s and women’s tennis will both face off against Yale University on Friday afternoon. The women’s team (7-11) will kick things off in Hanover at 2 p.m, while men’s tennis (8-11) will compete in New Haven, Conn. at 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Heavyweight rowing will compete at Brown University in Providence, R.I. this upcoming Saturday. The team looks to rebound after coming in second to No. 1 ranked Yale in the Olympic Axe on Saturday. The heavies managed to earn one win in the fourth varsity boat and will look to build on that against the Bears.

Women’s rowing will face off against Cornell University and Brown University in Ithaca, N.Y. The Big Green will try to maintain its winning momentum, coming off a strong showing at the Big Ten Invitation in Florida last weekend that was highlighted by a first-place finish for the second varsity eight boat. Dartmouth competed against teams including Indiana University, the University of Iowa, Michigan State University, the University of Minnesota and Washington State University.

Lightweight rowing will compete at home on the Connecticut River against Yale for the Durand Cup. Dartmouth demolished Harvard University last Saturday in the Biglin Bowl, ending the Crimson’s 14-year winning streak to take home the trophy.

The women’s sailing team will compete at the Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association Team Championship on Saturday and Sunday. Dartmouth is ranked fourth overall and is the second-ranked Ivy League team in the championship, trailing second-ranked overall Yale. Races will be held at the Edgewood Yacht Club near Brown.

In addition to the Virginia Challenge, some members of the men and women’s track team will also travel to Lowell, Mass. to compete at the George Davis Invitational starting on Saturday.

Women’s rugby (4-1) will compete at the Ivy 7s Tournament, hosted by Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Four members of the team — Lilly Durbin ’21, Emily Henrich ’22, Idia Ihensekhien ’21 and Ava Procter ’24 — have been nominated for the 2021-2022 MA Sorensen Award. The award is given to the best player in women’s college rugby each year.

Baseball will take the field for a three-game series against Cornell University (7-18) in Ithaca, N.Y. The Big Green will play a doubleheader on Saturday, with the final game on Sunday.

Softball (12-20) will face off against Columbia University (11-21) at home on Saturday afternoon. This will be the softball team’s first game in over a week as their previously scheduled away game against the University of Pennsylvania (9-24) was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Dartmouth will play a second game against the Lions on Sunday afternoon.

Finally, men’s and women’s lacrosse will each face off against the University of Pennsylvania at home on Saturday. The women’s team (3-8) will get started at noon with the men (4-7) following suit at 3:30 p.m. Each team will look to bounce back with wins against the Quakers after losses to Princeton last Saturday.

Sunday, April 24

The Dartmouth equestrian team will compete at the Ivy Show Championship, their last show of the season, hosted by Cornell. Equestrian has three seniors on its roster this spring looking to make a mark in their final competition: Sophia Arana ’22, Claire Azar ’22, and Tori Bergstein ’22.

Men’s and women’s tennis will conclude the week with matches against Brown. The men will travel to Providence, R.I. to compete while the women will look to hold down home court in Hanover.