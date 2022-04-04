Editors' Note

by Caris White and Arielle Feuerstein |

It’s crazy to think that just two years ago, many of us were shut inside the confines of our homes after campus was abruptly emptied. Now, we’ve regained a sense of normalcy that hasn’t been seen since early 2020. Masks are off. Nights are on. It finally feels like, for the first time, the “real Dartmouth” is creeping out of the shadows of the pandemic. Many of us have lived here for months — even years — but we have never felt the authentic pulse of our community until now.

This week, Mirror examines what it truly means to return home, whether that be coming back to Dartmouth after time abroad, catching a brief snapshot of your hometown during an all-too-short spring break or returning to your alma mater to teach. We reflect upon the changes to these places — spotlighting the new Irving Institute — and we discuss how hard it can be to say goodbye to a place that you love.

Whether you’re preparing to leave the College this spring or you’re a prospective ’26 just stepping foot on campus, we hope this issue encourages you to appreciate your home —wherever that may be. If you’re on campus, go for a walk in this alarmingly-warm Hanover weather. Watch the sunset glow on the still-under-construction Dartmouth Hall. Take a moment to notice the little things that, someday, you’ll want to remember.