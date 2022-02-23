Editors' Note

by Novi Zhukovsky and Christina Baris |

Although our favorite groundhog Punxsutawney Phil dependably predicted in early February that we would have six more weeks of winter, with the temperature in the high 30s and 40s, it almost feels as though spring has sprung here in Hanover, New Hampshire. Winter carnival is long behind us, and we’re approaching the final stretch of the term. For us seniors, leaving behind our final Hanover winter with all of our fingers and toes may be a relief. But at Mirror, we can’t help but be a little bit sentimental about our final frigid weeks.

This week at Mirror, we try to imagine what an on-night looks like for a Domino’s driver and we reflect on conversations with strangers on a chair lift. We also highlight Dartmouth’s Senior Design Challenge course and speak with Olympic-level skiers at Dartmouth. Lastly, we hear from students who have remained close with their freshman roommates.

As the delicate snow washes away into rain, we are reminded of the brevity of a Dartmouth term. Sure, it’ll be nice for the sun to stay up past 5 p.m. and for our hair not to freeze into a popsicle upon exiting our homes, but the beauty of Baker-Berry covered in powdery white snow is a sight to behold and us seniors will miss it dearly. Well, maybe we shouldn’t speak too soon; who knows, there could always be a spring snowstorm in our future.