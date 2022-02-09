Editors' Note

by Novi Zhukovsky and Christina Baris |

It seems that with each new dawn the Green gets covered in a fresh blanket of sparkly white snow. Dartmouth’s idyllic winter landscape is scored by the sounds of wind whistling through the icy trees, students stomping through their driveways and yes, the beeps and scrapes of an early morning snow plow. The skiway has been boasting phenomenal conditions and the snowboots your grandparents bought you have never gotten more use. We may have sprained our backs while shoveling our driveway, but with the granite of New Hampshire in our muscles and our brains, the pain can’t last too long, right? And anyway, we’ve got winter carnival and Valentine’s Day coming up so we have no time to drag our feet.

This week at Mirror, we look into Phi Delt’s annual chili competition fundraiser and compare the Dartmouth of Animal House to the Dartmouth of today. We speak with students from warm climates on how well they are acclimating to a Hanover winter and we write a love letter to dear old Dartmouth.

Love, and snow, are in the air. For some of us, this marks our last winter carnival weekend, and our last opportunity to send a Valentine’s Day flitz to our long standing crush. It’s time to take the plunge (perhaps even of the polar variety?) and be bold. With week six flying by, we don’t have time to lose.