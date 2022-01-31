The Weekend Roundup: Week 5

Men’s basketball defeated Columbia University, women’s track and field competed at the John Thomas Terrier Classic and men’s hockey defeated Cornell University in this week’s roundup.

by Macenna Hansen , Maia Stewart and Lizzy Strapp |

Men’s basketball

On Saturday, the Big Green took on Columbia University at Levien Gymnasium. Dartmouth pulled out a 76-63 win over the Lions, led by Aaryn Rai ’21 who scored 20 points, 18 in the second half. Dartmouth currently has a record of 5-12 with a 2-4 record in Ivy League play.

The Lions pushed early in the first half, going on an early 10-0 run. Dartmouth rallied with their own 8-0 run after calling a timeout. Ike Nweke of Columbia seemed to be dominating the paint, but Cam Krystkowiak ’23 and Garrison Wade ’22 owned the three-point line, sinking several baskets for Dartmouth. The Big Green came out strong to start the second half, hitting five early shots and converting multiple dunks from Dame Adelekun ’23. Columbia fought valiantly but never caught Dartmouth. The Big Green shot just under 50% and forced Columbia into 15 turnovers. Rai sealed the deal with 14 straight points near the end of the second half, bringing his career total to 818 points.

Dartmouth will be on the road again next weekend as they take on Yale University on Friday and Brown University on Saturday.

Women’s basketball

Dartmouth women’s basketball hosted Columbia University in Leede Arena on Saturday and suffered a 65-46 loss. Dartmouth now has a record of 1-17 with an 0-6 record in Ivy League play.

The first quarter saw a 20-10 advantage for the Lions. First, Columbia set the bar by taking a 6-0 lead within the first minute and a half of the game. Dartmouth rallied with a 6-2 run to bring them within two points of Columbia. Columbia snapped back with eight unanswered points that would set the tone for the rest of the quarter. The Big Green came out strong in the second quarter with a 10-2 run backed by two 3-pointers. Columbia made a comeback, ending the quarter 32-26 in favor of the Lions.

The third quarter belonged to the Lions, as they began to pull away in the first few minutes and consistently built their lead throughout. Dartmouth outscored Columbia 10-6 in the low-scoring fourth quarter, but it was not enough to overturn the Lions’ previous lead. Carrington Washburn ’24 and Mekkena Boyd ’24 each had 8 points, and Doreen Ariik ’25 walked away with two blocks and eight rebounds.

Dartmouth’s next game is at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the University of Massachusetts Minutewomen.

Men’s hockey

The men's hockey team played Cornell University on Friday night in Ithaca. The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with the Big Green winning the shootout to come out on top 2-1. The team also faced off against Colgate University on Saturday, dropping the game in a 2-1 loss.

The opening goal came from Dartmouth's Ian Pierce ’25, his third of the season. Cornell answered with eight minutes left in the second period, bringing the score to 1-1. Mark Gallant ’23 scored Dartmouth's second goal, his seventh of the season. Up 2-1, Dartmouth was down a player as Sean Chisholm ’25 was given a five-minute major for charging. During this time, Cornell tied up the score.

With the score still tied 2-2 at the end of the third period, the game went into a three-on-three overtime. Though neither side was able to score in extended time, the Big Green won the ensuing shootout thanks to timely goals fromNick Unruh ’24 and Joseph Musa ’24.

Goalie Clay Stevenson ’24 finished the game with 30 saves and helped the Big Green pick up an extra point in the ECAC standings with a key save during the shootout.

In their game against Colgate, the Big Green held their own in an early defensive matchup – with the first period ending with no goals. The team was able to take a lead in the middle of the second period, courtesy of Tanner Palocsik ’23. In the third period, Colgate was able to find the back of the net for the first time to tie the game. After a strong defensive showing and 29 saves from Justin Ferguson ’22, the game went to overtime, where Colgate scored an early sudden death goal to win the game.

The men’s hockey team returns to the ice on Tuesday when they take on Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute at Thompson Arena.

Women’s hockey

Women's hockey lost at home to St. Lawrence on Friday 6-2, and then was defeated by Clarkson 4-2 on Saturday.

Dartmouth quickly fell behind at the beginning of Friday’s game. The Saints opened up the first period with a 2-0 lead. After the second goal, the Big Green was able to respond with a goal by Gabrielle Billing ’22 assisted by Georgia Kraus ’23. Coming into the intermission, the Saints were up 2-1. In the second period, St. Lawrence scored another two goals, leading 4-1 into the third period. The Saints increased their lead to 6-2 in the final period.

Saturday’s game saw the Big Green open the first period with a goal from Lotti Odnoga ’22. Clarkson responded immediately to tie up the game, bringing the first period to an end at 1-1. After an 18 minute stalemate beginning the second period, Billing scored a second goal for Dartmouth, once again assisted by Kraus. The lead lasted a brief 30 seconds before Clarkson tied up the score again.

In the third period goalie Hannah Humphreys ’23 held the Golden Knights off for 15 minutes before they finally scored with 5 minutes left, racking up 31 game-total saves. Dartmouth couldn't answer in the scoring. With 35 seconds left, Clarkson scored again to end the game at 4-2.

Next up, the team will play Brown University on Sunday at home.

Women’s track and field

On Friday, the women’s track and field team took part in the John Thomas Terrier Classic hosted by Boston University. The team achieved several personal records at the non-scoring meet.

In the 500-meter dash, Arianna Gragg ’22 came in fifth place with a time of 1:14.94, earning her a new PR for the event. In the 1000-meter race, Isabella Pietrasiewicz ’25 had a time of 2:51.99, finishing tenth and achieving the third-fastest Ivy League finish this year. At a time of 7:61, Joy Enaohwo ’25 became the third-fastest runner in Dartmouth women’s track and field history in the 60-meter dash. Racers Emma Cunningham ’23, Danielle Pringle ’25, Bridget McNally ’24, Cori Hoffer ’24 and Anoush Krafian ’22 each set PRs for themselves and all finished under 26 seconds in the 200-meter dash. With the second-fastest time in the Ivy League for the 3k, Corinne Robitaille ’23 set a new personal record with a time of 9:35.12. Lastly, Julia Fenerty ’23 ran a 4:52.58 mile earning the fourth-fastest mile time in the Ivy League this season.

In the weight throw event, Lily Lockhart ’21 earned second place when she threw a new record for the program and for herself with a PR of 19.67 meters. Chloe Taylor ’24 finished fourth in the pole vault event while Maya Grudman ’25 finished eighth; both women set new PRs and cleared 3.60m.

The team returns to the track this Friday as they travel to Harvard to take on the Crimson.

Women’s tennis

The Dartmouth women's tennis team dominated on the court this weekend, defeating Boston University 5-2.

The team started off strong, winning all three doubles matches for a 1-0 lead. At the first position, Elizabeth Fahrmeier '25 and Katie Weber '24 kicked things off with a 6-2 win, with Chloe Yoo '25 and Lexi Dewire '24 finishing right behind with a close 7-5 win at the second position. The third win came at the second position with Chidimma Okpara ’23 and Ashley Hess ’23 fighting for a 7-6 (8) victory.

In singles, Hess defeated her opponent 6-4, 6-2 at the second position. Okpara clinched a 7-5, 6-3 victory at the first position, then Michelle Kleynerman defeated Dewire in a close 7-5, 6-3 match, making the score 3-2. To seal the deal, Nicole Conard ’22 and Ujvala Jupalli ’25 won both of their matches at the second and sixth positions, respectively.

The Big Green is set to play Boston College and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte next weekend at home.

Men’s squash

Despite fighting for its first Ivy League win, the Dartmouth men’s squash team wasn’t a match for Yale University, suffering a 0-9 defeat this weekend. The team also faced off against Trinity but lost by a similar result with a score of 0-9.

Christian Shah ’25 showed the strongest performance, pushing his match against Yale’s Jed Burd to five games before ultimately losing the final set. Shah was also the team’s strongest performer against Trinity, taking his match into the fifth game before losing.

The men’s squash team returns to the court for an away match against the University of Rochester on Tuesday, followed by a home match against Brown University, where the team will seek to clinch its first Ivy League win.

Women’s squash

The Dartmouth women’s squash team faced fierce competition this week against Yale University and Trinity College, losing both matches. Both resulted in final scores of 0-9.

Priya Verma ’24 kept her match against Yale close, but lost in the fifth game to result in a 2-3 final score. Against Trinity, Neeya Patel ’23 held her own against her opponent but also lost in five games – ending with a 2-3 score.

The team has upcoming matches against Stanford University on Feb. 8 and Middlebury College on Feb. 9.