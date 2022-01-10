The Weekend Roundup: Week 1

Men’s basketball snaps an eight-game skid, women’s track and field finishes third in Cambridge and women’s hockey takes on No. 8 Colgate in this week’s roundup

by Boyd Bragg and Lanie Everett |

Source: Courtesy of Gabby Billing

Women’s track and field

The women’s track and field team had a successful weekend at the Multi & Beantown Challenge at Harvard University. With 97.5 points, Dartmouth finished third out of seven overall behind the University of Connecticut and Harvard.

Dartmouth dominated in the field events. Lily Lockhart ’21 had top-five finishes in both of her events, placing first in the weight throw with 19.50m and fourth in the shot put with 13.36m. Julia Reglewski ’25 and Jamie Tatum ’23 also had successful outings in the shot put, placing second and sixth respectively with marks of 13.96 and 13.31. Emma Cunningham ’23, currently ranked in the top five in the Ivy League for triple jump, finished first in the event with a 11.95m mark.

Dartmouth’s performance in the running events was highlighted by two third-place finishes. Corinne Robitaille ’23 earned the bronze in the 3000m with a time of 9:49.49, while Gabriela Fasanelli ’22, Arianna Gragg ’22, Anoush Krafian ’22 and Willa Shannon ’24 earned their own podium finish with a time of 4:09.96 in the mile relay.

The Big Green will hit the track again when they take on Yale University and Columbia University in New Haven on Jan. 22.

Men’s track and field

The men’s track and field team joined the women in Cambridge this weekend for the Multi & Beantown Challenge at Harvard. Dartmouth finished fifth out of eight teams, scoring 38 points in total.

Dartmouth had a great day on the track as Myles Epstein ’23, Nils Wildberg ’23 and Thomas Lingard ’22 all placed top-five in their respective events.

Epstein, who is ranked top eight in the Ivy League for the 60m and 200m races, placed third in the 60m, running the event in 6.89 seconds. Wildberg finished fourth in the men’s 200m with a time of 22.61 seconds and Lingard placed third in the mile with a time of 4:13.96.

In the 3000m event, Jonathan Reid ’23 and Andrew Thompson ’22 both cracked the top 10 with times of 8:31.93 and 8:35.58, respectively.

For the field events, Dartmouth found success in the weight throw: Drew Palermo ’22 placed 4th (17.36m) while Jake Dalton ’23 placed 5th (17.20m).

Dartmouth will compete against Yale and Columbia next weekend in New Haven, Connecticut for their fourth event of the season.

Women’s swimming and diving

This weekend, the Big Green took on the University of Pennsylvania and Yale in dual meets in Philadelphia. The meet marked the first time Dartmouth has competed in a month.

Dartmouth started the meet strong with divers Alyssa Palacios ’25 and Isabella Lichen ’22 placing first on the one-meter board and three-meter board with scores of 209.15 and 259.65, respectively.

Mia Leko ’22 performed well on Saturday, placing third in the 200 free, second in the 200 fly and fourth in the 200 IM.

Other highlights of the meet included Rachel Zhang ’24 swimming a lifetime best in the 200 breast (2:27.46) and Izzy Hamlen ’24, Mary Howley ’25, Connie Zhang ’22 and Eleanor Zwart ’22 each finishing the 100 back in under 60 seconds.

To end the weekend, Howley, Leko, Ashley Post ’22 and Zoe Wortzman ’22 teamed up to take second in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:31.78.

The final scores for the meet were not available by press time. Next weekend, Dartmouth will host the Tate Ramsden Invitational and honor the seniors on the team in their last home meet.

Men’s swimming and diving

On Friday and Saturday, the Dartmouth men’s swimming and diving team joined the women in a dual meet against Penn and Yale at Penn.

Over the course of the meet, the Big Green posted nine top-five finishes, highlighted by three top-three results.

Alex Ye ’25, Connor Richmond ’22, Dylan Chan ’22, and Taka Khoo ’25 took home fifth out of 10 teams competing in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:35.30.

After the relay, Ye also competed in the 200 breast (2:05.37) and 200 IM (1:53.59), placing fourth and fifth respectively.

In the 200 free, Isaac Weigel ’25 and Joseph Moll ’22 placed third (1:40.81) and fourth (1:41.28). Weigel also placed second in the 100 free with a time of 45.66.

The Big Green ended the day on a high note, coming in third in the 400 free relay. Moll, Weigel, Matt Molloy ’25 and Tim Cushman ’23 clocked in at 3:07.47.

The final scores for the meet were not available by press time. Next weekend, Dartmouth will host the Tate Ramsden Invitational and honor the team’s seniors in their last home meet.

Men’s basketball

After Dartmouth opened up Ivy League play with an eight point loss at Cornell University last weekend, the Big Green bounced back at home against the Brown University Bears this past Saturday to end an eight-game losing streak.

Dartmouth struggled in the early going, giving up a 10-0 run going into the first media break. The Big Green trailed the Bears until the final possession of the half, when Garrison Wade ’22 nailed a corner three to put the Big Green up one at halftime. Dartmouth’s defense held true throughout the second half; the Big Green gave up just 46 points on Saturday, the fewest Brown has scored in a game all season. Ryan Cornish ’25 led the Big Green with 14 points and Dame Adelekun ’23 broke through off the bench with a double-double performance.

This marked Dartmouth’s first win since Nov. 28. The team will look to carry this momentum into its game against Penn on Saturday.

Women’s hockey

The Dartmouth women’s hockey team returned to play this past weekend for some ECAC action at Cornell and No. 8 Colgate University. After falling to both teams, the Big Green sit at 8-10 on the season and 2-9 in ECAC play.

The Big Green dropped its Saturday matchup in Ithaca, suffering a 5-0 shutout. On Sunday, the Big Green fell 4-2 to a dominant Colgate team. Defender Lotti Odnoga ’22 and forward Tiffany Hill ’24 tallied Dartmouth’s two scores. Despite the losing result, goalkeeper Hannah Humphreys ’23 had a stellar performance, posting 28 saves Sunday afternoon.

The Big Green will return to the ice next weekend in Hanover as they take on Yale on Friday and Brown on Saturday.