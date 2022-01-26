Editors' Note

by Novi Zhukovsky and Christina Baris |

Exciting things are happening here on campus. Occom Pond has opened up for ice skating, COVID-19 cases are beginning to drop and indoor dining is in full swing. Midterm season is also beginning and with it comes the chaotic but intoxicating hum of hasty library studying and late-night Novack snack runs. Call us sadists but there’s something comforting about the sight of stressed-out students, doing what students do best: procrastinate, grind, repeat. No? Just us? Ok never mind …

This week at Mirror we check in with students who have fled the Hanover snow for better weather on their study abroad trip and we also chat with an Axiom testing worker. We review the new Mexican restaurant in town, Tacos Y Tequila, and look back on the history of snow days at Dartmouth. We speak with students about the new international student need-blind policy and also how they purchase clothing sustainably. Lastly, the Dartmouth community reacts to the horrific synagogue attack in Texas.

Whether you’re entering your hell week of midterms and papers or somehow skating by without any major assessments, we at Mirror wish you luck on your endeavors. Particularly the simple things, like walking without slipping on the snow. We’ve done it, and it’s likely we’ve seen you do it too. But despite the bruises on our butts, we will pick ourselves up and continue on with our day. In the wise words of Dory from Nemo, “Just keep swimming.”