Editors' Note

by Novi Zhukovsky and Christina Baris |

There really is something about the anticlimactic dropping of a 12 foot, nearly 12,000 pound ball that puts you in the mood for reflection. And, boy, do we have a lot of content to reflect on. As cheesy and Hallmark card-like as it sounds, 2021 was a year of embracement — a year that reminded us why being apart from our loved ones in 2020 was so difficult, a year that showed us how much we have to lose. Yet once again, we find ourselves entering a new year with more questions than answers.

This week at Mirror, we speak with students whose Winterim plans were disrupted by COVID-19 and shed light on the ongoing efforts from students and the administration to make Dartmouth’s campus more accessible. One writer reflects on the careers Dartmouth students tend to pursue post-graduation and questions whether we are pursuing our passions. We ask our Mirror writers what they are looking forward to this term.

Whether you’ve prepared a bulleted list of detailed resolutions for 2022 or the thought of buying into cliches makes you roll your eyes, we can all agree that we’re ready for some big changes this year. And if last year is any indication of our resiliency, those changes just might be closer than they seem.