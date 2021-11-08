Roundup: Week 8

Football crushed No. 16 Princeton University 31-7, men’s hockey beat Colgate University 3-2 but lost to No. 15 Cornell University 5-4, the swimming and diving team opened its season at Brown University and more in this week’s roundup.

by Lanie Everett |

Football

In the 100th game between Dartmouth and Princeton University on Friday, the Big Green secured an impressive 31-7 win over the No. 16 Tigers on Memorial Field. Quarterback Derek Kyler ’21 shone as he threw for 193 yards and three touchdowns.

Dartmouth’s defense was outstanding in the first quarter, holding Princeton to 19 yards. The first touchdown came within the first seven minutes when Paxton Scott ’24 caught a 19-yard pass from Kyler in the Tigers’ end zone. Dale Chesson ’23 scored another touchdown with a minute and a half left in the quarter, giving the Big Green a 14-0 lead heading into the second.

With Princeton still scoreless Dartmouth increased their lead to 17-0 with a 33-yard field goal from Connor Davis ’22. On the next drive, however, Princeton went 75 yards for the touchdown, finishing the half with a 17-7 score.

For his third touchdown of the night, Kyler made a 23-yard pass to wide receiver Jonny Barrett ’23 with three minutes left in the third. Princeton drove 30 yards down the field to try to answer, but Isaiah Johnson intercepted the ball and ran for a 73-yard pick six. Davis then put in the extra point, recording the final point of the game. With the win, Dartmouth walked away with top seat in the Ivy League standings.

Highlights of the night include linebacker Marques White ’23’s 10 stops, Jalen Mackie ’21’s 13 stops, the Dartmouth defense’s six sacks and the opportunity to once again fight for the Ivy League crown.

Friday’s game marked the end of Princeton’s 12-game winning streak. Dartmouth will kick off again on Saturday, Nov. 13th, as they play their final home game of the season against Cornell University.

Men’s Hockey

Men’s hockey won its first game of the season Friday over Colgate University by a score of 3-2, but lost a thrilling game 5-4 against No. 15 Cornell University on Saturday.

On Friday at Thompson Arena, Dartmouth scored first in the first period on a power-play goal by Mark Gallant ’23. In the beginning of the second period, Colgate tied things up and neither team found the back of the net for most of the period. In the final seconds of the second frame, captain Harrison Markell ’22 scored his first goal of the season to give the Big Green the lead back. In the final period, Dartmouth extended its lead on a goal from Sean Chisholm ’25, scoring his first collegiate goal. Although the Raiders scored another goal with their goalie pulled in the final minutes, Dartmouth prevailed 3-2.

On Saturday, the Big Green put up a strong fight against highly-ranked Cornell. Cornell was the first to score in the first period, but Dartmouth tied the score midway through the second with Jeff Losurdo ’22’s first goal of the season. Before the second period was over, Cornell scored again to take a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

The third period was an offensive battle, with both Dartmouth and Cornell scoring three goals. While Cornell started the final frame with a healthy 4-2 lead, the Big Green was able to fight back, scoring two late goals to tie the game at four goals apiece. Ultimately, however, the Big Green fell short, with the Big Red scoring a crushing last-second goal to get a win on the road. Losurdo scored two goals in the game and added an assist, and Tanner Palocsik ’23 recorded three assists.

The Big Green will travel next weekend to play St. Lawrence University and Clarkson University on the road.

Women’s Swimming and Diving

Dartmouth women’s swimming and diving kicked off their season with a meet versus Brown University and Princeton University on Saturday in Providence, Rhode Island. Though three teams competed, the meet was scored as separate dual meets, and the Big Green fell to both the Bears, 201.5-96.5, and the Tigers, 223-75.

In the 200-yard freestyle Ashley Post ’22 (1:53.82) finished first against her competitors from Brown and second against those from Princeton. In the same race, Sophie Wiener ’25 finished in third place against both teams after swimming a 1:55.39, a lifetime best. Meanwhile, Mia Leko ’22 defeated Princeton in the 200 meter butterfly (2:00.29) and finished first against the Bears and second to the Tigers in the 100 yard butterfly (55.30).

In diving, Alyssa Palacios ’25 performed her first collegiate 1-meter dive to finish third versus Brown and fourth versus Princeton with a score of 230.75. Meanwhile, with a score of 258.30, Isabella Lichen ’22 finished in third versus Brown and second versus Princeton.

On Saturday, the Big Green will continue their season with a second meet against both Cornell University and Harvard University at Ithaca College.

Men’s Swimming and Diving

Dartmouth men’s swimming and diving competed in dual meets against both Brown University and Princeton University on Saturday in Providence, Rhode Island. The Big Green fell to both the Bears and Tigers by identical scores of 237-59. Though three teams competed, the meet was scored as separate dual meets.

Alex Ye ’25, Connor Richmond ’22, Isaac Weigel ’25 and Tim Park ’23 swam Dartmouth’s 200-yard medley, finishing third to Brown and Princeton with a time of 1:33.41. In addition to the relay, Weigel also finished in second place to both teams in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:39.82. Park finished second in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events, with times of 21.15 and 45.70, respectively.

In diving, Kyle Schubert ’23 finished in second to Brown and fifth to Princeton with a score of 274.75.

Up next, the men will compete at Ithaca College against Cornell University and Harvard University this Saturday.

Field Hockey

On Saturday the field hockey team lost 2-1 to the University of Pennsylvania in their regular season finale.

In the first quarter, Penn came out strong, finding the back of the net six and a half minutes into the game. The second quarter went back and forth, ultimately remaining scoreless on both ends. Finally, in the third quarter, the Big Green tied up the score 1-1. The goal came when Meg Barnes ’23 passed the ball across the Penn defensive circle where Holley Cromwell ’23 controlled the ball and put it in for her fourth score of the season.

A minute later, the Quakers seized a penalty opportunity and found the top corner of the net for the deciding goal. The 2-1 loss marks the end of the Big Green’s season, in which the team went 0-7 in conference play.

Women’s Hockey

Women’s hockey traveled to Clarkson University and St. Lawrence University on Friday and Saturday for the team’s first road trip of the season. Although the Big Green lost to Clarkson in a 5-0 blowout, they rallied on Saturday, beating St. Lawrence 6-2.

Against Clarkson, Dartmouth struggled to find offensive momentum. Clarkson scored 2:34 into the first period, and Clarkson’s goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk was tough to beat. Clarkson extended the lead with two goals in the second period to make it 3-0. Goaltender Maggie Emerson ’25 made 31 saves on the night for the Big Green, but Clarkson’s offense could not be slowed.

Dartmouth rallied on Saturday with an impressive offensive performance. Just under 15 minutes into the first period, St. Lawrence scored the first goal of the game. Less than a minute later, however, Currie Putrah ’23 shot the puck over the goalie’s right shoulder to tie the score. The second period was scoreless, but the third period featured six goals. Tiffany Hill ’24, Catherine Trevors ’23 and Gabby Billing ’22 all scored within the first seven minutes, giving Dartmouth a 4-1 lead. Shortly after St. Lawerence pulled their goalie, Jenna Donohue ’24 scored the Big Green’s fifth goal of the game. After the Saints scored their second goal with two minutes left, Putrah scored her second goal of the night to bring the score to 6-2 and put the game away.

Dartmouth women’s hockey has a big week coming up, facing the University of Vermont in Hanover on Tuesday before they hit the road to play Brown University and Yale University on Friday and Saturday.

Women’s Soccer

In their last weekend of competition for the 2021 season, Dartmouth women’s soccer took home two wins against Merrimack College and Cornell University.

On Monday, Dartmouth hosted Merrimack at home on Burnham Field. The Big Green won 2-0, with goals from midfielder Allie Winstanley ’23 and defender Mist Grönvold ’22.

The Big Green jumped to an early lead, with Winstanley scoring from the top box just 24 seconds in. Goalkeepers Ally Connors ’25 and Emily Hardy ’24 kept Merrimack at bay, totaling seven saves in Dartmouth’s first shutout victory of the season. Later in the first half, this time in the 35th minute, Grönvold knocked the ball in with a header after an assist from midfielder Maddie Mills ’22. That was all the Big Green needed — Merrimack never converted on any of their 11 shots, seven of which were on goal.

Later last week, on Saturday, Dartmouth took home a win against Cornell, 2-1, in their season finale. Although Dartmouth dominated possession for much of the first 45 minutes of the game, Cornell scored the first goal, when, in the 18th minute, Big Red forward Ava Landen knocked the ball into the right side of the net.

In the 65th minute, Erin Kawakami ’21 knotted the score at one apiece, scoring after a shot attempt by Hannah Curtin ’25 left her with a prime rebound opportunity. The Big Green kept up the intensity and scored the go-ahead just five minutes later, when Winstanley found the back of the net after assists from Izzy Glennon ’22 and Kawakami.

With the two weekend victories, the Big Green finished the season at 7-7-1, going 2-5-0 against their Ivy League opponents. In addition to the win versus Cornell, the Big Green also defeated Yale University in early October.

Men’s Soccer

On Saturday, the men’s soccer team played its last home game of the season against Cornell University. Although Dartmouth battled — forcing two overtimes — Cornell scored less than a minute into the second overtime to win the game, 2-1.

Despite each team’s aggressive nature, neither Cornell nor Dartmouth scored in the first half. The half featured 21 fouls and yellow cards from Andrew Ellis ’25 and Ben Jenkins ’25 while Cornell outshot Dartmouth 7-2.

Things heated up in the second half when Cornell was the first to score in the 63rd minute. Seventeen minutes later, David Alino ’23 scored the sole goal for the Big Green. In the second half Dartmouth won the shooting battle 7-6, although neither team could score again.

After a scoreless first overtime, Cornell scored in the 101st minute of the second overtime to end the game.

After a tough loss, Dartmouth men’s soccer will play its final game of the season next Saturday against Brown University in Providence.

Women’s Tennis

This weekend, the Women’s Tennis team played its first home matches of the season against Yale University, the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and Rutgers University.

On day one of the Big Green Invite, Dartmouth split with Yale in both singles and doubles. For the Big Green’s doubles wins, Ashley Hess ’23 and Chidimma Okpara ’23 won 6-2 while Chloe Yoo ’25 and Ameliija Swaffer-Selff ’24 defeated the Bulldogs 6-4.

In singles, Dartmouth split with the Bulldogs 3-3. Nicole Conard ’22 (7-6(7), 7-6(2)), Lexi Dewire ’24 (6-1, 6-2), and Ujvala Jupalli ’25 (6-2, 6-2) pulled out wins to finish the day strong.

On day two, Dartmouth faced off against UMass and Rutgers.

Okpara and Dewire defeated their Rutgers opponents in singles 7-6(4), 6-1 and 6-3, 6-0, respectively. Jupalli also succeeded in taking down her singles match, once again defeating Yale 7-6, 6-2.

In the doubles matches against UMass, Conard and Elizabeth Fahrmeier ’25 and Okpara and Yoo both won 6-3.

Dartmouth closed out its invitational against Sunday. This recap includes results published by 5:00pm on Sunday, November 7th.

Volleyball

The volleyball team won against both Cornell in Ithaca and Columbia University in New York City this past weekend, improving their Ivy League record to an even 6-6.

Against Cornell, the Big Green had 102 digs, and three players — Karen Murphy ’24, Taite Ryan ’23, and Mackenzie Arent ’23 — had double-doubles.

In the first set, a pair of kills from Ellie Blain ’24 and several Cornell attack errors gave the Big Green a quick 7-2 lead. Cornell narrowed the score to 8-7, but the Big Green pulled back ahead and held on, winning the set 25-18.

In the second set, after falling behind 6-2 early, the Big Green regrouped and took a 12-11 lead. The game went back and forth for a few points until Dartmouth went on an 8-2 run to win the set 25-20.

Cornell took a 9-4 lead to start the third set before the Big Green went on a 4-0 run to tie it up. The rest of the set went back-and-forth, before Cornell eventually won it 29-27. Finally, Dartmouth closed out the game in the fourth set, coming up from a tie at 16 points. A Cornell error and a kill from Blain finalized the match, 25-22.

On Saturday, Dartmouth beat Columbia in four sets. The Big Green easily took the first set, where at one time they led by nine points, 22-13. Bomi Ogunlari ’24 took it home with a final kill, giving the Big Green a 25-17 win. Dartmouth was similarly dominant for most of the second set, and Dartmouth pulled out a 25-20 after Columbia won seven of the set’s last 11 points.

Though the Big Green hung with Columbia for most of the third set, the Lions ultimately pulled out a 25-21 win to take their only set of the match. The fourth set was the closest of the match with neither team taking a lead of more than three points at any point in time. The game went back and forth until consecutive kills from Ryan brought the score to 28-26 and secured the match for the Big Green.

The Big Green will play its final games of the season next weekend at home against Yale University and Brown University.