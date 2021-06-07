TDX suspended pending a hearing

The fraternity did not respond to a request for comment.

by Kyle Mullins |

by Kyle Mullins / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Theta Delta Chi fraternity has been placed on an interim suspension pending a hearing, Interfraternity Council president Danny Gold ’22 confirmed Sunday. TDX president John Schifino ’22 did not reply to requests for comment.

The exact offense for which the fraternity is being investigated has not been confirmed by The Dartmouth, and Gold indicated that he did not know.

Gold referred further requests for comment to the Office of Greek Life. OGL director Brian Joyce declined to comment. Director of Safety and Security Keysi Montás also declined to comment.

Town manager Julia Griffin wrote in an email statement that the Hanover fire department is not currently aware of any place of assembly violations. Hanover has not restored Greek houses’ place of assembly permits, which were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Griffin speculated that if there had been a gathering in violation of local and College COVID-19 regulations, the College may have pursued it “on its own.”

College spokesperson Diana Lawrence declined to comment.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.