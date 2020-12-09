Eighty-six students removed from campus fall term

by Andrew Sasser |

by Michael Lin / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

The College revoked the on-campus privileges of 86 students who violated COVID-19 policies during fall term, Provost Joseph Helble announced in a livestream on Wednesday afternoon. In a change from the policies announced at the start of fall term, all students asked to leave campus for violating COVID-19 rules can now return after two terms, rather than the original four terms.

In total, the College recorded “just over” 600 reports of possible COVID-19 violations over the fall, according to Helble. Aside from the students asked to leave campus, 124 others received warnings, while 397 reports resulted in no disciplinary action.

For months, College administrators had declined to release the number of students removed from campus, citing privacy concerns . Helble stated that the College decided to release the numbers now in order to help answer questions around COVID-19 disciplinary policies.

“We expected that there would be some missteps, and we did not want any individual students to be identified and to be criticized or blamed,” Helble said, explaining why the College had not released the number of students sent home during the fall. “But now that we have reached the end of the term and most undergraduate students have gone home for break, we will in fact release the numbers to help answer some of the questions that have arisen and to help provide some additional context.”

The updated policy on the length of a student’s suspension of on-campus privileges will apply both retroactively and to infractions going forward. As a result, students removed from campus in the fall will now be able to return for spring term, Helble said.

Helble added that all future COVID-19 policy violation reports will be subject to an “informal review process,” in which students can ask administrators questions and present their perspective. If students can show that they were not violating COVID-19 protocols, they will not face further action, according to Helble, though he did not provide further details on the process.