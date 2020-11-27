Geisel psychiatry professor Alan Green dies at home

by Michael Lin / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Alan Green, former chair of the department of psychiatry at the Geisel School of Medicine, died on Thursday.

A professor of psychiatry and molecular and systems biology, Green died in his home and surrounded by family, according to an email sent by Geisel dean Duane Compton and Dartmouth-Hitchcock and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health CEO and president Joanne Conroy to members of the Geisel and DHMC communities on Friday.

“We will miss Alan's enthusiasm, dedication and humor. His work helped improve the lives of countless people in the region and will continue to assist others through the programs he built, the students he has mentored and the many people he inspired,” Compton and Conroy wrote.

Green served as chair of the department of psychiatry at Geisel for 18 years before stepping down earlier this year. Compton and Conroy wrote that the department grew to be a “major provider of psychiatric care in Northern New England” under Green’s leadership.

Green spent his tenure at Dartmouth and DHMC conducting research in reward circuitry and its role in addictive illness. He also founded the Dartmouth SYNERGY Translational Research Institute in 2012.

Before coming to Dartmouth in 2002, Green directed the Commonwealth Research Center at Harvard Medical School — a clinical research center in the department of psychiatry for studying patients with severe mental illness. He also led the Office of Research Administration and the Neuropsychopharmacology Laboratory at the Massachusetts Mental Health Center.

The Dartmouth flag will be lowered early next week in Green’s honor, College President Phil Hanlon wrote in an email to campus on Friday.