Editors' Note

by Novi Zhukovsky and Claire Callahan |

by Sophie Bailey / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

We all know their names — Tamir Rice, Sandra Bland, Eric Garner — and the list goes on for far too long. We mourn the loss of those whose lives were unjustly cut short, and condemn the systemic racism that riddles American culture, institutions and politics. But the recent wave of protests and activism suggests that now is not just a time for grievance — it’s a time for action.

This necessary revolution is also occurring alongside a global pandemic. This poses considerable challenges, but it’s clear that change is long overdue — COVID-19 or not.

For this week's issue of Mirror, we wanted to focus on the Black Lives Matter movement. We hope that these pieces can both challenge and empower all members of the Dartmouth community and beyond. It is necessary to remember that knowledge is power, but that power is useless if not coupled with action. Just reading this issue is not enough — we hope that these stories can be a stepping stone for change, and will inspire us to combat racism in all facets of our lives.