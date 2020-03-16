Three students, professor awaiting COVID-19 test results

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Updated March 16, 2020 at 3:09 p.m.

Three students living off-campus have been tested for the novel coronavirus, the College’s COVID-19 task force co-chairs Lisa Adams and Joshua Keniston announced in an email sent to campus this morning. College spokesperson Diana Lawrence told The Dartmouth that one of the students is an undergraduate and two are graduate students.

The three students are “comfortable and self-isolating in consultation with the state,” according to the email, and anyone considered a “close-contact” has been notified and is self-quarantining.

English and creative writing professor Jeff Sharlet confirmed in an email statement to The Dartmouth that he was also tested for COVID-19 this weekend. Sharlet was not mentioned in the campus-wide email sent this morning.

“Tested. I asked these brave people if I could take their picture. Scary gear, but the people underneath give me heart,” Sharlet tweeted on Saturday. The tweet also included a picture of himself in a medical mask and a second picture of the two masked doctors who administered his test.

Sharlet added in a Sunday tweet that he is in self isolation while awaiting test results. He told The Dartmouth that while he has not experienced any symptoms of the virus himself, he has family members with mild symptoms who were also tested for COVID-19.

Adams and Keniston’s email also stated that in accordance with CDC guidelines, the College has cancelled or postponed all in-person events consisting of 50 or more people through May 9.

This story has been updated to add information shared in Sharlet’s statement to The Dartmouth.