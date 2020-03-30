Letter from the Editor

by Rachel Pakianathan |

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented changes to Dartmouth. Following the College’s move to remote instruction, most students — including The Dartmouth's staff and directorate members — have vacated campus and returned home for the spring term. In order to accommodate these new and uncertain circumstances, The Dartmouth will pause print production for the duration of the term.

We will, however, continue our work online with daily coverage of the news, viewpoints and ideas that we have always featured in print. Please continue to visit our website, follow our social media accounts and subscribe to our briefing email for The Dartmouth’s latest content.

During these difficult times, we fully intend to remain a source of reliable reporting for the Dartmouth community and our broader audience. As always, please write to us at editor@thedartmouth.com with any questions, concerns or comments on our coverage.

-Rachel Pakianathan ’21, Editor-in-Chief