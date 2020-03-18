First Dartmouth undergraduate tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

A Dartmouth undergraduate student has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, College spokesperson Diana Lawrence confirmed to The Dartmouth on Wednesday night. This marks the first case in Dartmouth’s undergraduate community, after a graduate student tested presumptive positive on Monday.

Lawrence wrote in an email statement that both the student and their close contacts are in self-isolation off campus.

The news comes after Dartmouth announced on Monday afternoon that a graduate student had tested presumptive positive. On Monday morning, an email to the Dartmouth community announced that two graduate students and an undergraduate student had been tested for COVID-19 and were awaiting results .

Lawrence said the state is conducting a contacts investigation that is expected to be completed Thursday afternoon. She added that the College will send an update to the Dartmouth community on Thursday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.