Won Jang ’26 reported missing

Won Jang ’26 was reported missing to the Hanover Police Department on July 7, Safety and Security director Keiselim Montás wrote in an email statement to The Dartmouth. Jang was last seen on July 6 at around 9:30 p.m. by the Ledyard Canoe Club, according to a campus-wide DartAlert sent Sunday evening.

Safety and Security and the Hanover Police Department are “asking for the public’s help” in locating Jang, according to the DartAlert.

According to his LinkedIn, Jang is from Middletown, Del. and is studying biomedical engineering and economics. He works at the DALI Lab and is a research assistant at the Thayer School of Engineering. He is also a member of Beta Alpha Omega fraternity.

The Hanover Police department was not available for comment by the time of publication.