Won Jang ’26 dies at age 20

Won Jang ’26, an undergraduate student from Middletown, Del., was found dead on July 7 “after a search involving state and local emergency responders,” Dean of the College Scott Brown wrote in an email to campus. Jang — who was reported missing on July 7 — was found in the Connecticut River this evening, Brown wrote.

Jang, a biomedical engineering major, was a project manager at the DALI Lab, a research assistant at the Thayer School of Engineering and a member of Beta Alpha Omega fraternity, Brown wrote. He also participated in the TuckLAB entrepreneurship program and served as an international student mentor for the Office of Pluralism and Leadership. He was 20 years old, according to a DartAlert sent to campus on July 7.

“Won wholeheartedly embraced opportunities at Dartmouth to pursue his academic and personal passions,” Brown wrote. “…He enthusiastically took part in the Dartmouth community.”

According to Brown, Jang was reported missing after a social gathering near the Connecticut River on July 6. He was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on July 6 by the Ledyard Canoe Club, according to past reporting by The Dartmouth. Authorities find “no indication” that Jang’s death “involved foul play,” Brown wrote.

According to Brown’s email, students can seek counseling support in the Collis Center for Student Life tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Counseling services for students are also available at (603) 646-9442 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Outside of regular hours, students should select “option 1” after dialing. Students can also contact the Tucker Center to set up a confidential pastoral counseling session. The Student Wellness Center and Undergraduate Deans Office remain available resources for students.

The Dartmouth Student Mental Health Union is also available for peer support.

Correction Appended (July 7, 11:56 p.m.): A previous version of this article quoted Dean of the College Scott Brown’s email, which stated that Jang played club squash and joined the snowboarding team. According to a friend of Jang, Jang was not involved in either activity. The article has been corrected.