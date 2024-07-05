Breaking Out of Hanover: A Bucket List

It’s summer in Hanover. The snow has melted, the mud has dried and the cold has (mostly) departed. A whole world of possibilities has opened up for the Class of 2026 upon their return to campus for the fabled “sophomore summer.” Since most students only get to experience this special term once, students must make the most of it, both in and out of Hanover. Enter the bucket list: eight activities for anyone looking to explore the Upper Valley. Last summer, The Dartmouth discussed swimming spots, stargazing and the jewelry studio. This year, we return with Ledyard’s free boat rentals and The New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

We all know bucket lists can be a bit tricky. Just like New Year’s Resolutions, we say we’re going to eventually make one and stick to it. Yet, by the time we sit down to put it on paper, too much time has passed and we never get around to all the great things we wished we could have done. Luckily for you, I have decided to make it a bit easier and give you a running start, or at least a list, to kick off your summer.

Norwich Farmers’ Market : Only a short drive away and a weekly occurrence, this is a classic for a reason.With the possibility of fresh pastries, flowers, produce and farm-to-table goods every Saturday, the Norwich Farmers’ Market has much to offer students looking for a break from campus dining — especially those who may have opted for the off-campus meal plan this term. For those without a car and who do not want to brave the two-mile walk, take the Advanced Transit Green Line shuttle and get off at stop 239. Fresh Berry Picking: Keeping with the theme of fresh produce, why buy it when you can pick it yourself? Berry season is currently upon us, and nothing can beat freshly picked fruit — especially when they’re the product of your own hard work. There are many great pick-your-own farms near Hanover, including Edgewater Farms for fresh strawberries and Riverview Farms for blueberries come August, both located in Plainfield, Vt. Just be sure to check harvest and picking schedules. Concerts at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion: We love our student bands and DJs, but sometimes a little summer concert off campus is just what we need. While there are several great concert venues in New England, the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion has a particularly great lineup of country stars this summer — including Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, Dierks Bentley and Dan + Shay. Save yourself from the dreaded Boston trek by opting to stay in state instead. If country is not your cup of tea, don’t worry — Kidz Bop plays there too. Diner Challenge: We all love Lou’s and the plethora of coffee shops in town, but sometimes the same old same old gets, well, a little old. To expand into our local breakfast scene, try a new diner or breakfast spot every weekend. Some of my recommendations for diners include 4 Aces and Shyrl’s both in West Lebanon, and for coffee shops, Lucky’s Coffee Garage in Lebanon and Mon Vert Cafe in Woodstock, Vt. Free Boat Rentals and Sports Equipment: As a part of a greater initiative regarding student wellness, boat rentals are free this summer at the Ledyard Canoe Club. In similar fashion to winter ice skating , all Dartmouth students can rent boats, including paddleboards, canoes and kayaks, to use on the Connecticut River. For those of you who love all things athletic and free, enroll in outdoor physical education activities such as fly fishing, golf, pickleball and tennis, all on Dartmouth’s dime. Dartmouth Performance Art Groups: I know that not everyone thinks they can dance, sing or do stand-up comedy, but summer is for trying new things. While auditions for clubs like Splenda and Can’t Rent Culture just ended, summer performance groups are such a large part of both campus and individual student bucket lists that it felt a little bit odd to exclude them — even if auditions are something that have already been checked off for many. No matter if you joined a group or not, there is still the chance to support your classmates at their first shows in the next few weeks. Go cheer on your friends while they dance to Rihanna or try their hand at harmonizing. New Hampshire Motor Speedway: This item may feel a bit out of place among the typical summer frolicking activities of farmers markets’ and concerts. But why not add a little variety to your summer bucket list? Just like auditioning for summer groups, it’s always nice to get out of your comfort zone and try something new — and maybe a bit louder. Located in Loudon, N.H., this track has been hosting Nascar events since the 1990s and has events throughout the summer. So rev your engines, grab a few friends and check out this unique venue. Day Trip to Burlington: While nearby towns like Woodstock are great for a quick diversion off campus, if you’re having a particularly slow week or feeling trapped in the ever-present Dartmouth bubble, a trip to Burlington is the perfect adventure into our neighboring state. In Burlington, you can get a taste of nature either by walking around the beautiful Lake Champlain or by hitting up the best affordable outdoor gear consignment store in the area, the Outdoor Gear Exchange. Hello new fracket! Even though Penny Cluse — an iconic breakfast place — closed in 2022, Burlington still has a lot of great food to offer, including Burlington Bagel Company for a bagel fix and Black Cap for a good coffee. Take advantage of Burlington’s larger size — at least, larger than Hanover — and explore the town by shopping on the walkable Church Street or visiting the BTV market, a Saturday craft and food market in City Hall that boasts the best of local Vermont makers all summer long.

While you and I might not be able to check off everything on this list between class, activities and enjoying the special time that is sophomore summer, aspirational lists might light the spark for adventure. So go out and try a new diner or take a dip in the river on your free paddleboard. The Upper Valley waits for you, one item at a time.

Correction Appended (July 5, 11:40 a.m.): A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the locations of 4 Aces Diner and Shyrl's Diner as White River Junction. Both are located in West Lebanon. The article also stated that the New Hampshire Motor Speedway is located in Merrimack, N.H. This track is located in Loudon, N.H. in Merrimack County. The article has been corrected.