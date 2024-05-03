Letter to the Editor: The D’s alumni oppose Dartmouth-backed assault on freedom of the press

Re: VERBUM ULTIMUM: DROP THE CHARGES AGAINST CHARLOTTE HAMPTON ’26 AND ALESANDRA GONZALES ’27 (May 2, 2024)

On Wednesday night, the Dartmouth administration allowed dozens of state and local police, many in riot gear, to sweep campus , making widespread and sometimes violent arrests of peaceful student, faculty and community protestors expressing opposition to the war in Gaza. Among the arrests, police detained and charged two reporters for The Dartmouth, Charlotte Hampton ’26 and Alesandra “Dre” Gonzales ’27, with criminal trespass. Both were wearing press credentials and covering the protests at the time.

As alumni of The Dartmouth, we write to express our firm opposition to this blatant infringement on the freedom of the press. Student reporters should not be considered criminally trespassing when they are reporting on protests or attempts to suppress those protests. Wednesday’s events are unacceptable and contrary to the values the College claims to stand for.

We demand that College President Sian Leah Beilock issue a full and public apology to The Dartmouth, Hampton and Gonzales for these actions and work with the relevant law enforcement agencies to get the charges against them dropped.

Signed,

Kyle Mullins ’22 (editor-in-chief)

Andrew Sasser ’23 (news executive editor)

Spencer Allen ’23 (opinion editor)

Andrew Culver ’22 (news reporter)

Olivia Gomez ’22 (publisher)

Emily Lu ’23 (editor-in-chief)

Coalter Palmer ’22 (production executive editor)

Susan Matthews ’11 (editor-in-chief)

Matthew Magann ’21 (production executive editor)

Abigail Mihaly ’21 (managing editor)

Emma Chiu ’19 (Dartbeat editor)

Caris White ’23 (Mirror editor)

Elizabeth Janowski ’21 (news executive editor)

Meghan Powers ’23 (Mirror editor)

Savannah Eller ’22 (news executive editor)

Carter Roberts ’24 (Mirror editor)

Omala Snyder ’24 (Mirror editor)

Elle Muller ’24 (news executive editor)

Thomas Lane ’24 (opinion editor)

Jessica Li ’24 (arts editor)

Jack Heaphy ’24 (Mirror columnist)

Russel Chai ’24 (photographer)

David Velona ’21 (cartoonist)

Annie Qiu ’24 (graphics)

Caroline Casey ’21 (Strategy staff)

Amanda Zhou ’19 (news executive editor)

Manasi Singh ’24 (publisher)

Kyle Betit ’93 (news writer)

Sabrina Eager ’23 (arts columnist)

Zachary Benjamin ’19 (editor-in-chief)

Reilly Olinger ’22 (news executive editor)

Rebecca Asoulin ’17 (editor-in-chief)

Rachel Pakianathan ’21 (editor-in-chief)

Ioana Solomon ’19 (production executive editor)

Parker Richards ’18 (opinion and managing editor)

Chloe Jung ’23 (arts writer)

Kristin Chapman ’24 (editor-in-chief)

Steven Chun ’19 (opinion columnist)

Natalie Dokken ’23 (opinion editor)

Anthony Robles ’20 (managing editor)

Sofia Ratkevich ’23 (arts editor)

Evan Morgan ’19 (sports editor)

Sophie Bailey ’22 (design editor)

Lili Stern ’22 (sports editor)

Pierce Wilson ’23 (news reporter)

Lucy Turnipseed ’22 (arts editor)

Lorraine Liu ’22 (managing editor)

Madison Pauly ’15 (managing editor)

Naina Bhalla ’22 (photo editor)

Clara Chin ’19 (opinion columnist)

Sasha Dudding ’15 (evening managing editor)

Lauren Adler ’23 (news executive editor)

Osman Khan ’21 (opinion columnist)

Soleil Gaylord ’22 (news reporter)

Eileen Brady ’21 (managing editor)

Ray Lu ’18 (editor-in-chief)

Felicia Schwartz ’14 (news executive editor)

Dylan Spector ’22 (strategy director)

Ella von Baeyer ’24 (podcast co-host)

Matt Gannon ’22 (multimedia editor)

Oliver De Jonghe ’23 (photo editor)

Erin Lee ’18 (news executive editor)

Matthew Brown ’19 (opinion editor)

Lucy Handy ’23 (design editor)

Kourtney Kawano ’18 (production executive editor)

Daniel Modesto ’24 (news executive editor)

Caela Murphy ’15 (arts editor)

Katie McKay ’16 (editor-in-chief)

Gigi Grigorian ’21 (news associate editor)

Christina Baris ’22 (Mirror editor)

Elizabeth Wilson ’22 (sports writer)

Emma Moley ’15 (Mirror editor)

Madeleine Bernardeau ’22 (news reporter)

Jacob Maguire ’21 (Mirror writer)

Mia Nelson ’22 (arts writer)

Katie Wheeler ’15 (opinion writer)

Hannah Jinks ’22 (managing editor)

Cassandra Montemayor Thomas ’23 (managing editor)

Olivia Morton ’23 (templating staff)

Emma Fidel ’12 (editor-in-chief)

Thomas Brown ’23 (managing editor)

Liz Sullivan ’12 (sports editor)

Tatiana Cooke ’12 (web editor)

Eliza Relman ’13 (day managing editor)

Conrad Scoville ’12 (sports editor)

Kyle Mullins ’22 is a former editor-in-chief of The Dartmouth, and Andrew Sasser ’23 is a former news executive editor. Letters to the editor reflect the views of their author(s), which are not necessarily those of The Dartmouth.

Editors’ Note: Today, a College spokesperson issued a statement regarding Hampton and Gonzales’s arrests.

Andrew Sasser