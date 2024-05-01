Campus encampments live updates: Police start taking students away

10:36 p.m. — Police apparently using Dartmouth Outing Club vans to hold removed individuals; at least 25 protestors removed in total.

Several vans with Dartmouth Outing Club markings appear to be on the Green as holding vehicles for removed protestors. Some of the vans have periodically driven away with detained protestors. Since the protest began, at least 25 individuals have been removed by police, according to past reporting by The Dartmouth.

10:32 p.m. — DSG messages about increased officers and force confirmed false, according to Macri.

In a later statement, Nicolás Macri, the DSG town liaison, clarified that text message exchanges from student government officials, which claimed that President Beilock had called for increased use of force and more officers, as incorrect.

10:22 p.m. — History professor Annelise Orleck among removed protestors

Annelise Orleck, a history professor at the College, is among those who have been detained by police, according to a post on X by English and creative writing professor Jeff Sharlet, which has been confirmed by The Dartmouth.

10:15 p.m. Police take down two tents; at least seven more protestors detained

Of the five tents that went up at approximately 6:48 p.m. this evening, two have been taken down by police, who have also removed at least seven more protestors from the Green.

10:11 p.m. — Beilock calls for more officers, Student Government messages say.

According to Dartmouth Student Government town liaison Nicolás Macri '24, DSG officials have learned that President Beilock has given the order to arrest anyone remaining on the Green. Officers are standing by with tear gas and rubber bullets, and more officers are being called in, according to messages reviewed by The Dartmouth.

Some people are backing away from the Green.

9:55 p.m. — Police increase pace in removing protestors

Riot police have detained at least three more protestors — at a faster pace than several minutes ago, when they were being removed one at a time.

9:47 p.m. — Police removed members of The Dartmouth newspaper

Two staff members of The Dartmouth have been detained by troopers. One individual is an editor and reporter and the other is a reporter and photographer.

9:40 p.m. — Police pull more protestors from the crowd

Police continue to take protestors away. An elderly woman falls and is detained. There are now three vans on the Green.

9:39 p.m. — Crowds begin to flee, another student detained

The crowd began to flee amid screams.

Some individuals returned after initially running away from the Green. Another protestor was taken by police.

9:36 p.m. — Vans approach crowds

Two vans have arrived on the Green, backing up closer to the protestors. Protestors boo in response.

9:27 p.m. — Police close in on protestors

The riot police have drawn closer to the protestors, prodding the backs of protestors with batons.

9:23 p.m. — Riot police remove protestor distributing water

Riot police detained a protestor handing out water bottles to protestors outside of the encirclement.

9:11 p.m. — Community members move closer to protestors

As protestors continue to chant, community members stand on the perimeter of the Green.

9:06 p.m. — Troopers continue to remove protestors

Another person was taken away by New Hampshire state troopers. Protestors chant “There’s no riot here, why are you in riot gear?”

Meanwhile, crowds begin to extend all the way to Baker-Berry library.

8:51 p.m. — Troopers begin taking away protestors

Two New Hampshire state troopers have gone into the encirclement and removed a protestor.

8:46 p.m — Riot state police declare protestors will be arrested

New Hampshire State riot police have declared to the remaining protestors that, “You are all under arrest.”

8:44 p.m. — Protestors march up West Wheelock Street; riot police close in

An offshoot of approximately 50 community members are walking up on the road West Wheelock Street and onto Wentworth Street in front of Baker-Berry Library.

Roughly 20 riot police and a squad car have moved from College Street to the middle of the Green — halving their initial distance from the protestors.

8:40 p.m. — Hundreds of onlookers watch protest unfold

On West Wheelock Street, across the road from the protest on the Green, approximately 200 community members watch as police continue to warn and monitor the remaining protestors.

Meanwhile, protestors continue to chant “Belicok, Belicock, call off the cops.”

8:36 p.m. — Clock runs out on 10-minute police ultimatum

New Hampshire State Police and other local law enforcement have stated “by order of the College, you will be arrested” to anyone remaining on the Green.

8:24 p.m. — Final warning given to protestors

Hanover Police Department officials have given the protestors a 10-minute warning before police enter the encampment area. They said physical force may be used.

8:12 p.m. — State troopers and additional Hanover police officers arrive on scene

At least five state trooper cars and 12 Hanover Police cars drive up College Street in the opposite direction of traffic. Approximately 20 riot police with batons and masks walk in unison across the Green toward the protestors.

The police are assembling across from College Street.

Some protestors begin to leave the Green.

8:05 p.m. — College Green webcam feed seemingly cut

The College Green webcam, which typically broadcasts the Green online, does not appear to be live streaming.

8:03 p.m. — DSG representative announces that negotiations have officially failed

DSG town liaison Nicolás Macri announces that negotiations between administrators and those inside the encampments have officially failed.

“Resistance is justified when people are occupied,” protestors continue to chant.

7:59 p.m. — Masks are distributed as Safety and Security requests dispersal

From their vehicle, Safety and Security officers call out to protestors, “This is Dartmouth College Safety and Security. Please disperse.” Protestors boo in unison.

Individuals are passing out masks for attendees to wear.

7:49 p.m. — Safety and Security squad car drives onto the Green

A Department of Safety and Security vehicle has driven on the Green and has stationed itself feet away from the protestors.

7:46 p.m. — Surrounding protestors stood up again; Wade addresses the crowd

Protestors surrounding the tent have locked arms and stood up.

Wade addresses the crowd of protestors, saying “just because you got a yellow slip of paper does not mean you will be arrested. This is a suppression tactic.”

“Hold the line, stay here and free Palestine,” Wade added.

7:35 p.m. — Arrest warning sheets being distributed to protestors inside the tent and those sitting near them

Two of the protestors’ police liaisons have begun to hand out yellow arrest warning sheets to those inside the tents.

“Warning. You are in violation of Dartmouth College Policy. Please cease the disruption immediately and comply with College Policy,” the hand-out reads.

7:32 p.m. — Dean Brown refused to comment but is present at the rally

College Provost David Kotz is also at the rally.

7:23 p.m. — “Police Liason” enters the tent

A community member in a yellow vest entered the tent to speak with protestors a few minutes ago. According to Wade, the individual identified himself as the “police liaison.” He is now speaking with members of the Dartmouth Student Government outside the encampment.

7:21 p.m. — Protestors sit down

While still surrounding the tents, protestors, who had perviously been standing around the tent, arm-in-arm, have taken seats while they listen to a speaker sing.

7:17 p.m. — Administrators huddle nearby

About 25 yards away from the encampment circle, a group of administrators, including Dean of the College Scott Brown, have encircled around an individual who moments ago emerged from Parkhurst Hall, the administrative office building. The administrators are listening to the individual. A few feet away, Keiselim Montás, the head of the Department of Safety and Security, who emerged shortly after the individual, is on the phone

7:12 p.m. — Protestors chant "Divest, Don't Arrest"

One protestor uses a bullhorn to tell the crowd that she heard a police officer say, "If you do not stop up the tents, we will arrest you." Protestors shout "shame" and "divest don't arrest" in response. The Dartmouth could not independently confirm the interaction with the Hanover Police Department or Safety and Security.

6:55 p.m. — Protestors address crowd from within tents

From within the encampment, one of the protestors denounces the genocide in Gaza. After pauses, the crowd yells "shame," among other chants.

"Within this encampment, we stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza and the West Bank," says one of the protestors inside the tent.

The protestor calls for others who can hear them to join the fight against the occupation and against the College’s complicity in funding the war.

6:52 p.m. — Flags placed on tents

"Liberation zone" and "brave space" flags have been put on the tents. Students continue to surround.

6:48 p.m. — Ten protestors enter the encampment

With five tents fully set up on the Green, hundreds of protestors have moved in closer to the structures in a seeming effort to protect those inside. Ten community members are in the tents, while additional students helped set up the tents. Officers from the Department of Safety and Security have remained in place.

6:43 p.m. — Protestors begin encampment

Protestors have begun erecting multiple tent structures on the College Green. Protestors have encircled the encampment builders with linked arms, chanting "Welcome to the Brave Space," among other refrains.

6:37 p.m. — Crowd grows

The crowd has grown to approximately 300 people.

6:27 p.m. — Two faculty members take the stage

Two faculty members call for the College to drop the charges against Roan Wade ’25 and Kevin Engel ’27, the two students who encamped on the Parkhurst lawn in October, and “keeping cops off our campus.”

Officers from the Department of Safety and Security are stationed at multiple sides of the Green.

A previous version of this update misstated the name of one of the speakers.

6:22 p.m. — Protestors discuss encampment arrangements

In an interview with The Dartmouth, Dartmouth New Deal Coalition member Calvin George ’24 said the organizers of the encampment informed the College administration that the encampment will be done in a “safe and responsible way.”

According to George, the administration responded that “if there is an encampment, there will be no dialogue.”

“Judging by all the police vans here today, I think it's pretty clear what their plan is,” George said.

6:20 p.m. — Counter-protestors make statement

Two community members, Alex Rockmore ’27 and Emanuel Bowie-Reimers, continually drive around, circling the Green while playing “Am Yisrael Chai,” a song of Jewish solidarity.

They have an Israeli flag hanging out of their window.

6:07 p.m. — Hanover Police Department on scene

Multiple Hanover Police officers have arrived at the scene of the rally.

6:01 p.m. — Jewish Voice for Peace takes the microphone

Lucy, a representative from the Jewish Voice for Peace, addresses the crowd.

“In the face of state violence we have seen by the university,” she said. “Our presence today is demonstrating that we refuse to be silenced.”

The representative criticizes Dartmouth for not revealing their investment portfolio.

“We refuse the idea that Jewish people are defined only by a genocidal ethno-state built on the blood of Palestinians,” she said.

She also calls out College President Sian Leah Beilock for “her historic silencing” of student activists.

Chants resume that “the workers united will never be defeated.”

5:51 p.m. – Labor for Liberation rally takes place on the Green

Approximately 200 people have gathered on the Green for the Labor for Liberation rally. Around 10 officers from the Department of Safety and Security are present.

Many protestors are holding signs demanding divestment from apartheid, a ceasefire and support for the Dartmouth New Deal. Protestors are chanting for a free Palestine and "power to the workers." Upper Valley Democratic Socialists of America, a co-organizer of the event, brought food including watermelons, a popular symbol of Palestinian liberation.

3:30 p.m. — Protests and encampments planned for this afternoon

At approximately 6:30 p.m. tonight, a group of Dartmouth students are planning to set up anti-war encampments in solidarity with protests at universities across the region, NBC News reported.

The demonstration is set to be the first large-scale encampment protesting Israel’s actions in Gaza on a New Hampshire college campus, according to NBC News. In recent days, local law enforcement has arrested hundreds of student protestors at pro-Palestinian encampments on college campuses across the country.

This afternoon, Provost David Kotz sent an email to campus addressing “plans for protests and encampments” at Dartmouth this evening. Kotz wrote that institutional policies, including the Use of the Green Policy and Overnight Use of Campus Grounds and Facilities Policy, “specifically prohibit the use of tents and encampments on the Green and other areas of campus.”

“Students, employees and organizations in violation of Dartmouth policies or local laws will be immediately subject to Dartmouth’s disciplinary processes, which could include separation and expulsion,” Kotz wrote. “Students and employees violating local laws may also be subject to law enforcement action based on Hanover ordinances.”

Kotz also wrote that Dartmouth remains committed to dialogue and is “willing to engage in conversation on difficult topics.” He wrote that College policies “are designed to ensure that all of us feel comfortable, safe and able to do our best work.”

“Dartmouth prizes and defends the right of freedom of expression and dissent, and engaging in nonviolent resistance has a long, proud history at our institution,” Kotz wrote. “… At the same time, Dartmouth’s policy explicitly states that we ‘may place limitations on the time, place and manner of any speaker event, protest or demonstration’ if it interferes with core educational or administrative functions of the institution.”

Kotz added that the College intends to maintain in-person classes, access to spaces on campus and spring events, noting that encampments at other institutions “​​have turned hateful and violent and classes and graduations have been canceled.”

Columbia University canceled in-person classes on Monday, while, this morning, the University of California, Los Angeles, suspended instruction entirely. On April 25, the University of Southern California canceled its main commencement ceremony, citing “new safety measures in place this year,” the Los Angeles Times reported. On April 24, 93 USC students and off-campus activists were arrested at a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

Since Oct. 7, Dartmouth students have protested the war and called for College divestment from Israel — including at an April 25 rally on the Green in solidarity with protestors at other universities and a hunger strike in February protesting the College’s approach to the war, according to past reporting by The Dartmouth.

In October, Hanover Police arrested two students who had set up an encampment on the front lawn of Parkhurst Hall in support of the Dartmouth New Deal — a policy proposal by Sunrise Dartmouth, a student climate activist organization, which calls for divestment from “all organizations that are complicit in apartheid and its apparatuses,” according to past reporting by The Dartmouth.

At 5 p.m., Graduate Organized Laborers of Dartmouth-United Electrical Workers, the College’s graduate student workers’ union, will also hold a “Labor for Liberation” rally.

The protest aims to support the “liberation struggles of Palestinians and workers around the world,” according to a social media post by Upper Valley For Palestine, one of the protest’s organizers. GOLD-UE began a strike to negotiate for higher pay and better benefits earlier today.

In a prepared statement, student worker and member of the New Deal Coalition Roan Wade ’25 — one of the two protestors who was arrested in October — emphasized the connection between the labor movement and the struggle for Palestinian freedom.

“Israel is robbing Palestinians of their basic human rights — not only has the apartheid government deprived them of essential resources like food, water and shelter, but they’ve also made it impossible for Gazans to safely access much-needed medical care and humanitarian aid, bringing daily life in the Gaza strip to a halt,” Wade wrote. “I don’t want to see the money that comes out of my paycheck — whether through taxes or tuition payments — go towards the war machine that fuels this injustice.”

Watch here for live updates from The Dartmouth.