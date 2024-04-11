Skip to
Content
,
Navigation
, or
Footer
.
Support independent student journalism.
Support independent student journalism.
Support independent student journalism.
SUPPORT THE DARTMOUTH
April 11, 2024 |
Latest Issue
Beilock
News
Opinion
Sports
Arts
Mirror
Data
Cartoon
Crossword
Visual Essays
Podcasts
Subscribe
Print Subscription
eSubscribe
RSS Feeds
About
History
Masthead
Join Us
Contact
Policies
Beilock
News
Opinion
Sports
Arts
Mirror
Data
Cartoon
Crossword
Visual Essays
Podcasts
Subscribe
Print Subscription
eSubscribe
RSS Feeds
About
History
Masthead
Join Us
Contact
Policies
Donate
Sweeney: Imposter Seraphim
More from The Dartmouth
Modisett: Existentially Abroad
By
Gabriel Modisett
|
April 4, 2024
Peters: 24S Outfits Expectation VS Reality|
By
Marleigh Peters
|
March 31, 2024
Oliveira: Dartmouth Geographics|
By
Jamylle Oliveira
|
March 31, 2024
Trending
Students react to Roger Federer being named 2024 commencement speaker
By
Caroline York
|
April 5, 2024
Tennis icon Roger Federer to speak at 2024 Commencement ceremony
By
Arizbeth Rojas
|
March 28, 2024
Dartmouth offers admission to 1,685 applicants for the Class of 2028
By
Charlotte Hampton
|
March 28, 2024
Sphinx building vandalized
By
Charlotte Hampton
and
Vidushi Sharma
|
April 2, 2024
College removes student flags in recent policy enforcement
By
Kelsey Wang
|
March 28, 2024
The Dartmouth