The Look Ahead: Week 9

Thursday, February 22

Women’s swimming will continue with the Ivy League championships at Brown University. This is the second day of competition.

Friday, February 23

The Middlebury Ski race begins in Middlebury, Vt. It will be a two-day event going into Saturday.

Softball begins play against Radford to begin the Georgia Classic in Athens, Georgia. First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

Men’s tennis will play at Liberty in Lynchburg, Va., starting at 3 p.m.

Men’s basketball tips off against the University of Pennsylvania at home at 7 p.m. This is the first of two games over the weekend.

Men’s hockey travels to Troy, N.Y. to face off against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for the second time this season. In their first meeting, Dartmouth won 6-2 at Thompson Arena.

Baseball travels to Huntsville, Texas to take on Sam Houston State University. They will play in a three-game series over the weekend, extending into Sunday. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 24

Softball continues the Georgia Classic with the first pitch of a doubleheader against Radford scheduled for 10 a.m..

Women’s and men’s track begins two days of competition in the Ivy League Indoor Championships in Cambridge, Mass. beginning at 11:20 a.m.

Men’s Tennis plays at William & Mary, with the match scheduled to start for 11 a.m. in Williamsburg, Va.

Women’s basketball faces off against Yale University at home for Senior Night and the final home game of their 2023-24 season.



Men’s lacrosse faces off against Holy Cross at home, in their second game of the season. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

Women’s hockey begins play in the ECAC Tournament against No. 13 Princeton, time to be announced.

Men’s hockey continues to play in upstate New York against Union College starting at 4 p.m.

Women’s tennis opens their play this weekend at Georgetown in Rockville, Md. The match is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Softball continues play in the Georgia Classic against No. 21 Virginia Tech. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball will close the weekend hosting Xavian Lee and Princeton in Leede Arena. The game will also serve as senior night for men’s basketball. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

Sunday, February 25

Women’s tennis continues the weekend on the road and is set to face off against Navy in Annapolis, Md. Match time is set for 10 a.m.

Softball concludes the weekend at the Georgia Classic, squaring off against No. 3 Georgia to finish the weekend. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

Monday, February 26

Men’s lacrosse concludes their double header weekend against Lehigh in Hartford, Conn. The game is set for 7 p.m.

Tuesday, February 27

Women’s lacrosse will take on the University of Vermont at home at Scully-Fahey Field. Game time is set for 5:00 p.m. The team is coming off a 15-8 victory over Siena College.

Wednesday, February 28

Men’s swimming is set to begin the Ivy League Championships in Cambridge, Mass. The competition is scheduled to run Wednesday and Thursday, with Harvard hosting the event.