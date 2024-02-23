Letter to the Editor: Questioning the Basketball Team’s Unionization Push

Re: NLRB rules Dartmouth men’s basketball players are university employees, orders union election

Has anybody wondered about the correlation between the worst basketball team in the Ivy League and their push for unionization? I guess that performance doesn’t matter much anymore. Fortunately, their scholarships are not dependent upon athletic achievement.

As an aside, the majority of my Dartmouth friends to this day are former athletes who “toiled” in the dish room without complaining. The 6-8 p.m. shift didn’t kill me.

William Pierce is a member of the Class of 1962. Letters to the Editor represent the views of their author(s), which are not necessarily those of The Dartmouth.