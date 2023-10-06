The Look Ahead: Week 5

Men’s ice hockey begins their season with a scrimmage against UMass, women and men’s tennis competes in ITA Regionals and football takes on Yale at Memorial.

by Lanie Everett and Stephanie Sowa |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Friday, Oct. 6

Women’s tennis will compete in ITA Regionals hosted by Harvard University. The team recently hosted the Fall Foliage Fest at Boss Tennis Center and saw strong performances in both single and doubles play, including a 17-4 record in singles play across the weekend.

Men’s tennis will also compete in the ITA Regionals at Yale University in New Haven. The Big Green had two days in a row of winning seven out of eight singles matches at the Invitational held at Boss. Henry Ren ’26, Yujiro Onuma ’27 and Miles Groom ’26 were undefeated in singles play.

Volleyball will face off against the University of Pennsylvania here in Hanover at 7 p.m. The team hopes to build off of its recent successes, as the Big Green secured two consecutive wins against Cornell University and Columbia University this past weekend.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Sailing will compete in several regattas this weekend. The Big Green will race in the Open Atlantic Coast Championship Round 2 after the women’s team recently placed fourth out of 17 teams during the women’s Round 1. The Stu Nelson Trophy competition will be held at Connecticut College, the Hewitt Trophy will be held at Bowdoin College and the Sister Esther Trophy will be held at Salve Regina University.

Heavyweight rowing will race against Boston University in Hanover. Billy Bender ’24 secured a fifth place finish at the 2023 World Championships in the men’s pair, qualifying for the 2024 Olympics.

Women’s rowing will race at the Head of the Housatonic in Shelton, CT.

Men and women’s swimming and diving will compete at Boston University at 12 p.m in a scrimmage prior to their regular season start on Nov. 4 with a meet at Brown University.

Field hockey will face off against Penn at 12 p.m. The team is currently 4-4 in their overall standings, recently falling to the University of New Hampshire 3-2 in a tight match.

Women’s cross country will race in the New England Championship at Franklin Park in Boston at 12 p.m.

Women’s rugby will tackle Lindenwood University on Brophy Field at 1 p.m. The team is currently undefeated, most recently winning against Quinnipiac University, who the team last saw in the 2022 NIRA semifinal. Katelyn Walker ’26 and Asialeata Meni ’25 both scored two tries, characterizing an explosive offense.

Football will play Yale at Memorial Field at 1:30 p.m. following a huge win in overtime against Penn as Owen Zalc ’27 kicked a 37-yard field goal.

Volleyball will play against Princeton University at 5 p.m. in Hanover, their second day of competition this weekend.

Men’s soccer will travel to Reese Stadium in New Haven to face off against Yale at 7 p.m. The team is currently undefeated in Ivy League Play, yet the Big Green fell to Bryant University in their first-ever match 3-1 in non-conference competition.

Women’s and men’s tennis continue to play in their respective ITA Regionals matches.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Although last week, women’s soccer suffered their first heart-breaking loss of the season in a 3-0 punch by Harvard, they are back in action on Monday. The Big Green will face off against Columbia on Burnham Field starting at 1 p.m. The game will be played in support of Breast Cancer Awareness.

Men’s hockey will play their first scrimmage of the season against the University of Massachusetts at Thompson Arena at 4 p.m. Dartmouth ranked 11th out of 12 teams in the ECAC preseason poll.

Field hockey will travel to face off against the Explorers of La Salle University in Philadelphia.

Women’s and men’s tennis will continue play at the ITA Regionals.

Sailing will finish out the final day of their respective regattas along the New England Coast.

Monday, Oct. 9

After tying for second last week at the Yale Invitational, women’s golf will continue play in the Quinnipiac Classic in Wallingford at The Farms Club. Last week, Sophie Thai ’26 propelled the Big Green forward, finishing sixth with a 1-over 73.

Men’s tennis will play their final matches at ITA Regionals in New Haven.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Women’s golf will finish out the final day of the Quinnipiac Classic at The Farms Club.