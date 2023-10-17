Class of 2027 elects House Senators

First-year students elected one senator from each of the College’s six housing communities.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Members of the Class of 2027 elected six House Senators to Dartmouth Student Government in the first elections for first-year students on campus, according to an email from Elections Planning and Advisory Committee Chairman Will Elliott ’25.

Students from the College’s six housing communities each elected one first-year House Senator. The winners and their house affiliations are Ikenna Nwafor ’27 from Allen House, Daniel Pruder ’27 from East Wheelock House, Sydney O’Connor from North Park House, Roger Friedlander ’27 from School House, Ian McKenna ’27 from South House and Samay Sahu ’27 from West House.

Class of 2024 residents from East Wheelock house separately elected their own House Senator. However, Elliott wrote that the winner’s name could not yet be publicly disclosed due to a “pending eligibility check.”

According to the Fall 2023 Election Code, in the event of a write-in candidate victory, EPAC officials must consult with the Office of Community Standards and Accountability to confirm the student’s eligibility to serve.

Students cast their ballots online during a 24-hour voting period from Oct. 16 at 5:00 p.m. to Oct. 17 at 5:00 p.m.