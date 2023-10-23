The Look Ahead: Week 6

Volleyball’s match against Brown will be streamed on national television, cross country will race in the XC 23 Pre-Nationals and men’s soccer will battle against Columbia.

by Lanie Everett and Stephanie Sowa |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Friday, Oct. 13

Field hockey will travel to New Haven, CT on Friday to kick off their weekend against Yale University at 5 p.m. Last week, although the Big Green started off play strong against La Salle University by tying 1-1 in the first quarter, the Big Green were defeated by the Explorers 3-1.

Volleyball’s first game of the weekend will be streamed live on ESPNU at 5 p.m. The game will take place against Brown University at Pizzitola Sports in Providence, RI. Dartmouth looks to avenge the loss of their three-game winning streak — falling to Princeton University 1-3 on Saturday –– after building incredible momentum with wins against Columbia University, Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania.

Women’s hockey will open their season on Friday at Thompson Arena against Harvard University at 6 p.m. Last weekend, the Big Green won against Assumption University 3-2 in their first exhibition.

Men’s soccer will play their eleventh game against Columbia in New York City, NY in the Lions’ Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium at 7 p.m. Last week, Dartmouth battled Bryant University, and Vasilis Moiras ’27 scored the sole goal of the game. The Bulldogs defeated the Big Green 1-3.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Women’s tennis will face off against Brown University in the Brown Invitational in Providence, RI. At the ITA Super Regionals, Lexi Dewire ’24 and Brooke Hess ’26 won two doubles matches on the last day of competition at Harvard University, earning them a spot at the ITA Super Regionals on Friday, Oct. 20 at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in West Point, NY.

Sailing will race in the Women’s Atlantic Coast Championships Finals, Captain Hurst Bowl at the Allen Boathouse at Dartmouth and Peak Foliage hosted by the University of New Hampshire.

Men’s and women’s cross country will race in the XC 23 Pre-Nationals at Panorama Farms hosted by the University of Virginia. Four races will be held during Pre-Nationals: Men’s 8k Orange Race, Men’s 8k Blue Race, Women’s 6k Blue Race and Women’s 6k Orange Race.

Ellie Tymorek ’25 recently won the New England Championship at Franklin Park in Boston last weekend, and it is the second time in the program’s history that a Big Green runner secured an M-F Athletic National Athlete of the Week title.

Equestrian will host two-time defending NCEA Single-Division Champion –– University of Lynchburg –– at Morton Farm beginning at 11 a.m. The team earned a victory over Stonehill College in a recent scrimmage.

After a loss to Yale last weekend, Big Green football looks to fight back to victory against Colgate University at 1 p.m. The Big Green will play on the Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium in Hamilton, NY. If Dartmouth succeeds in beating the Raiders, this will be their second non-conference win of the season.

Last weekend, women’s soccer tied in a 1-1 game against Columbia. Dartmouth’s sole point of the game was by Daisy Granholm ’24, with assistance from Hannah Curtin ’25 and Hailey Rorick ’26 in the 26th minute. The team will face Penn at Penn Park in Philadelphia, PA at 2 p.m.

Volleyball will challenge Yale in the John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven at 5 p.m. following their match against Brown the previous day. Eyes are on powerhouse Amelia Gibbs ’24, who currently occupies the third place spot of hitting percentage in the Ivy League with 0.376.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Women’s tennis continues competition at the Brown Invitational.

Sailing will compete in another day of regattas.

Women’s hockey plays another home game this weekend against Concordia University –– hailing from Quebec – at 2 p.m.

Field hockey faces off against Sacred Heart University on Johnson Field in New Haven, CT at 4 p.m.

Men’s hockey will play in Hanover at 6 p.m. against the USA National Under-18 Team in the Thompson Arena.

Monday, Oct. 16

Elon University will host the Big Green men’s golf at the seventh annual Elon Phoenix Invitational at the Alamance Country Club in Burlington, NC.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Men’s golf will continue to compete in the Elon Phoenix Invitational.

Men’s soccer competes in non-conference action against the No. 22 University of Vermont on Burnham Field here in Hanover at 7 p.m.