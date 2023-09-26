Opinion Asks: ’27s on President Beilock’s First Year

Class of 2027 Opinion writers tell us what they would like to see new College President Beilock address during her first year.

President Beilock’s inauguration marks the beginning of a new era at Dartmouth. We ask: “What is one area or issue that you would like to see College President Sian Leah Beilock address during her first year?”

With the end of affirmative action, I’d love to see President Sian Leah Beilock put a focus on supporting minority students, both prospective and currently enrolled. Dartmouth already has very low attendance rates for Black students, even amongst the Ivies. I hope that she can address this gap and try to find ways to improve campus diversity.

— Peyton Jackson ’27, Contributing Columnist

A pervasive issue on campus is the lack of privacy students have for personal phone calls. While students can take phone calls while walking right now in the fall, that will become more difficult as it gets colder. It would be helpful for the College to set up private phone booths around campus for students to call family, take interviews or even talk to therapists from. Considering that UWill — the biggest therapy option — is online, private phone call spaces would make that option a lot more accessible to students.

— Anisha Singhal ’27, Contributing Columnist

President Sian Leah Beilock is entering office at a pivotal time in education: over the past 100 or so years, STEM departments have grown exponentially. Dartmouth itself has invested millions recently into new buildings for engineering and computer science, and departments such as mathematics have their own dedicated scholarships. However, our humanities departments pale in comparison to other schools’ programs and the resources allotted to them. Nationwide, classics and religion departments have been increasingly cut or downsized. Our new president has a chance to better fund and make Dartmouth a leading center for the humanities, subjects that deeply explore the human condition and the study of which has led to where we stand today.

— Walker Wilson ’27, Contributing Columnist

As President Sian Leah Beilock is inaugurated this Friday, we look forward to a new Dartmouth. Through the elimination of Good Sam fees , she has already demonstrated her fresh and equitable mindset towards student fees. I am hopeful that this sentiment may be extended towards the Ledyard water sports rentals. Currently, many students are turned away from the steep rental prices. Kayaks are $10 an hour, canoes are $20 an hour and clipper canoes are $30 an hour. Whether the solution would be to subsidize the Ledyard rentals or offer alternative rentals not through Ledyard, making water sports more accessible would be a welcome change.

— Nate Njaa ’27, Contributing Columnist

In president Sian Leah Beilock’s first year at Dartmouth, I would like to see her follow through on her inauguration speech commitments to address residential housing issues across campus. As a first year, I have found that dorm situations, for myself and my friends, have been far from glamorous. From holes in walls and possible mold issues to showers without doors or curtains, the residential buildings are not in appropriate condition to preserve the safety and well-being of Dartmouth’s students. As she begins her time here at Dartmouth, it is crucial that she gives attention to our dorms so that important renovations are actually carried out to ensure that students can live in healthy, welcoming spaces.

— Vincent Benvenuto ’27, Contributing Columnist

In Sian Leah Beilock’s first year serving as the President of Dartmouth College, I hope to see her more fully address student mental health. Dartmouth is an incredible institution, but many students are unable to process the pressures of this intense academic environment using healthy coping strategies. Hopefully, Beilock will continue to work with the Student Wellness Center, Academic Skills Center and other organizations to provide students with resources that help them cope with personal and academic pressures. Additional funding and continued recognition of student mental health will destigmatize mental illness and make students more comfortable accessing wellness resources.

— Ava Razavi ’27, Contributing Columnist

I personally would love to see Beilock address some of the class-based inequity present at Dartmouth. Dartmouth is incredibly lucky to have students from all backgrounds, but not all students at Dartmouth have access to the same privileges, resources, and opportunities. I would love to see her work to bridge this gap for students from varying socioeconomic backgrounds. It would be amazing to see efforts to increase equity on campus in this regard.

— Miriam Bowman ’27, Contributing Columnist

Opinion Asks contributions represent the views of their author(s), which are not necessarily those of The Dartmouth.