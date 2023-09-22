The Look Ahead: Week 3

Men’s and women’s soccer look forward to Ivy League play, sailing races in four regattas throughout the weekend and football mourns the loss of Coach Teevens ’79.

by Lanie Everett and Stephanie Sowa |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Friday, Sept. 22

To kick off the weekend, men’s tennis will host Dartmouth’s annual fall invitational at the Boss Tennis Center and Thompson Outdoor Courts. Last weekend, the Big Green opened their season at the Penn Invitational, where Dartmouth faced off against opponents from Temple University, the University of Delaware and the U.S. Naval Academy. On day three of last week's invitational, the Big Green saw its strongest performance with five singles and four doubles wins against Navy.

Field hockey will hit the road to New York this weekend. On Friday at 4 p.m, the team will play against Cornell University in Ithaca for their second in-conference game. Last week, field hockey suffered a tough 0-4 loss to #15 Harvard University and looks to fight back.

Women’s volleyball will play the first of two weekend games, hosting Harvard University at Leede Arena at 7 p.m. The Big Green hopes to build off the winning momentum following their 3-0 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson University at the Fordham Rose Hill Classic.

Saturday, Sept. 23

The men’s tennis team will continue to compete in day two of the Big Green’s fall invitational.

Sailing will once again split up to compete in four regattas over the weekend. The Big Green will compete in the Eagle Invite hosted by Boston College, the Hoyt Trophy hosted by Brown University, the Ross Trophy at the University of Vermont and the Mrs. Hurst Trophy at the Allen Boathouse in Hanover. Strong sailors from last week's regattas include Ben Sheppard ’27, who finished sixth overall in the NEISA Open Singlehanded Championship, and Will Michels ’25 and Phoebe Lee ’26, who won the “C” division at the Hatch Brown regatta.

With last week’s game against Princeton University postponed to Nov. 4, women’s rugby is eager to hit the field again. Dartmouth will take on Quinnipiac University at Brophy Field at 1 p.m. Currently, the Big Green are undefeated.

Football suffered the heartbreaking loss of former Robert L. Blackman head coach Buddy Teevens ’79 on Sept. 19. Nevertheless, the team will play in their home opener against Lehigh University at 1:30 p.m. on Memorial Field. The Big Green are looking for a comeback after a 7-24 loss against the University of New Hampshire last weekend.

Men’s soccer will travel to Princeton, New Jersey to compete against the Tigers at 4 p.m. This will be their first Ivy League match-up of fall play, and the team looks to gain positive momentum after falling to Merrimack College 2-1 here in Hanover. First-year player Trenton Blake ’27 scored his first collegiate goal during the game and put the Big Green on the board against their competitors.

Women’s soccer will also compete this weekend at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. The 5 p.m. match indicates the beginning of Ivy League Play for the team. So far, the Big Green has won or tied all games this season. On Sunday, the team tied with the University of Massachusetts, Lowell after defeating Iona University 4-0 in their previous competition.

Women’s volleyball will continue their weekend play by traveling to Durham, New Hampshire to play against the University of New Hampshire at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Men’s tennis will host and play on the final day of Dartmouth’s annual fall invitational.

Sailing will continue to compete in regattas across the Northeast.

Dartmouth field hockey will finish the week off, playing against Colgate University in Hamilton, NY. The game will start at 12 p.m.