Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 4

Arts on campus this week feature the First-Year Project, the Hood Museum Community Day and a performance from the Hopkins Center resident theater company, curious directive.

by Gianna Totani |

Friday, Sept. 29

At 7 p.m., the Hopkins Center for the Arts will host a screening of “Passages” in Loew Auditorium. Filmmaker Ira Sachs, celebrated for “Love is Strange,” makes a strong return with this brutally honest film about messy relationships. Set in Paris, the film stars Franz Rogowski as Tomas, Ben Wishaw as Martin and Adéle Exarchopoulos as Agathe, and it explores what happens to a gay couple’s marriage after one partner begins an affair with a younger woman. Tickets are on sale now on the Hopkins Center website for $8.

On Sept. 29 and 30, members of the Class of 2027 will introduce themselves to the Dartmouth community through the First-Year Project. The theatrical event, created entirely by first-year students and directed by professor Carol Dunne, includes scenes, dances, improvisations, monologues, and other original pieces by the First-Year company. Both shows will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Wilson 301. Admission is free, but a ticket is required to enter. Tickets can be found on the Hopkins Center website.

At 9 p.m., Billy Wylder will perform at Sawtooth Kitchen. The acclaimed art-rock band’s music ties together American folk and rock with styles inspired by the Sahara Desert. The band recently released their latest album, “Trying to Get Free,” which features inspirations from songwriter Leonard Cohen. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on show day and can be purchased on the Sawtooth website.

Also at 9 p.m., doors will open for a Friday Night Rock-sponsored concert in Sarner Underground. The show will begin at 9:30 p.m. with a performance by artist Lucy (Cooper B. Handy) and continue with a set by indie pop band Water From Your Eyes. The show is open and free for all students. Snacks and drinks will be provided, including alcoholic beverages for those 21 and older.

Saturday, Sept. 30

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Hood Museum of Art will host Community Day, a free drop-in program to engage with historic and contemporary pieces that focus on home and family by African and African diaspora artists. The event will also provide hands-on opportunities to engage in activities related to textiles and mending. Visitors will also be able to explore the galleries with the interactive family guide and enter a free raffle. Community Day is open to the public, and no registration is required.

At 7 p.m., the Hopkins Center and Alpha Theta gender-inclusive Greek house, will host a screening of “Barbie” in Loew Auditorium. Director Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster hit of the summer stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Mattel’s Barbie and Ken. The movie explores what happens when two dolls enter the real world and discover the joys and sorrows of humanity. Tickets are $8 and available for purchase on the Hopkins Center website.

At 8 p.m., Programming Board will host a free screening of Pixar’s “Elemental” in Kemeny Courtyard. Set in a city where fire, water, land and air citizens live together, the animated film follows the fire element Ember Lumen and water element Wade Ripple as they fall in love after a plumbing accident at a convenience store. The anthropomorphized characters discover their similarities despite their elemental differences.

At 9 p.m., Connor Kelly and the Time Warp will perform at Sawtooth Kitchen. The band, inspired by iconic artists like Pink Floyd, Radiohead and Red Hot Chili Peppers, is dedicated to pushing sonic boundaries while carrying on the classic elements of rock and roll, according to the Sawtooth website. Tickets are $10 and available on the Sawtooth website.

Sunday, Oct. 1

At 4 p.m., the Hopkins Center will host “Rear Window” as a part of their series Primal Fear on Film, a collection of Halloween thriller and horror movies shown at the Hop this fall. The 1954 Hitchcock film stars James Stewart as L.B. “Jeff” Jeffries, a photographer confined to a wheelchair, and Grace Kelly as Lisa, his fashion-model girlfriend. Jeffries spends his time looking out his apartment window to watch his neighbor’s daily lives until one routine becomes a murder mystery. This single-location film explores the pleasure and terror of watching. Tickets are $8 and available for purchase on the Hopkins Center website.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

New England DJ Amy Alexander will host Tuesday Karaoke Night at Sawtooth Kitchen, including over 50,000 songs for participants to choose from. The event, which will take place from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., is free and open to the public.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Hood Museum of Art will host a teacher workshop. Participants in the workshop will think about how art influences the creation of historical narratives across cultures and history. The event is free, but space is limited and can be reserved on the Hood Museum website.

At 8 p.m., Sawtooth Kitchen will host a comedy open mic night. Stand up comedian Kevin McTaggart will emcee the event as professionals and amateurs take to the stage to try out their jokes. At 7:30 p.m., the list will open, and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Performers should come with their own tight five minutes, and the public can come for free to enjoy the show from the audience.

Thursday, Oct. 5

At 4:30 p.m. in Sanborn Library, the English and creative writing department will continue the Cleopatra Mathis Poetry and Prose Series with a reading by Curtis Sittenfeld. A Stanford University graduate and bestselling author of seven novels, Sittenfeld's work has been selected for the “Ten Best Books of the Year” lists by The New York Times, Time, Entertainment Weekly and People.

At 7 p.m., Never Too Late folk quartet will perform popular songs and original music at Sawtooth Kitchen in the listening room. The singing quartet, inspired by the 1960s folk vocal groups, includes instrumentalist Adam Sorscher, vocalist Bethany Nafziger, bassist Eric Bronstein and singer-songwriter Hilde Ojibway. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the Sawtooth website.

At 8 p.m., the Hopkins Center will host curious directive, a UK-based theater company led by artistic director Jack Lowe, for the first show of their week-long residency. Known for tying theater and science together, “Frogman” links elements of time travel, scuba diving and a murder mystery told through the mediums of virtual reality and live performance. The show will take place in Black Family Visual Arts Center film studio and will explore the fragility of childhood imagination. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased on the Hopkins Center website.